Days of our Lives spoilers: Gabi gets naughty, Jake and Ava heat up, and EJ kisses Belle

EJ and Shawn aren’t on the same page on Days of our Lives. Pic credit: NBC

Things are heating all the way up in Salem next week on Days of our Lives.

Relationships are the name of the game next week, as things get wild for some couples.

As May sweeps come to a close, some people go too far.

Gabi and Li get naughty

Gabi (Camila Banus) is ready to make the room steamy in the Days of our Lives promo video.

She teases Li (Remington Hoffman), and he is all for her games. The two toast in part of the video, and they are hitting the sheets by the end.

Will they be a couple, or is this all for show?

Ava and Jake turn up the heat

Ava (Tamra Braun) and Jake (Brandon Barash) are hitting the sheets. The Days promo shows the passion between them hitting an all-time high, and it looks like their attraction is irresistible.

There isn’t much talking between these two, especially in the scenes shown for next week on Days of our Lives.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

EJ kisses Belle

Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) marriage is on the rocks. Jan (Heather Lindell) is carrying his child, which has put a huge strain on things.

The Devil turned Jan into Belle, and when that happened, everything went into chaos. Belle walked in on them, and Shawn was stunned.

As Belle deals with what was laid in front of her, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is there. Shawn knows that EJ is moving in on his wife, but will he be able to stop it?

That looks unlikely as the preview video shows Belle and EJ kissing. This will cause some fury among other Salem residents, especially Sami (Alison Sweeney).

Now that the Devil is gone (is it really this time?), Salem residents can get back to some sort of normalcy. Although, Belle and Shawn still have a lot of work to do to ensure their marriage survives.

Other Salem moments

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) looks pleased with herself. She will cause some trouble next week, and viewers will get a kick out of it.

Salem will be filled with explosive moments with all of the heat and passion next week, coupled with the anticipated confrontations. So many couples’ fates will be on the line, but who will survive unscathed?

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.