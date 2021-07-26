Freddie has gotten real about what fans can expect from him as Sonny moving forward. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers feature Freddie Smith sharing news about his future as Sonny on the NBC soap opera.

Last year fans were outraged when news broke that Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey (Will) were fired from Days. Several cast members, such as Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Greg Vaughan (Eric), exited the show in 2020.

Sonny and Will moved to Arizona last fall. Although Will made a surprise visit to Salem for the holidays, Sonny stayed behind in Arizona. The happy couple did spend New Year’s Eve together via video chat.

Now Freddie has shed more light on if he will be bringing Sonny back to Salem anytime soon.

Freddie shares news about his future as Sonny on Days

The talented actor addressed returning to Days as Sonny on a recent episode of his YouTube podcast, Freddie & Alyssa.

Freddie broke the news that if Sonny returns to Salem, the character won’t be played by him.

“A couple of months ago, I did make the decision for ourselves, our futures, that if ‘DAYS’ were ever to call, I know this is going to be disappointing to so many of you, I would not go back.” he expressed.

Although it’s sad news for fans, Freddie made it clear the decision was not made lightly or in haste. Leaving the hit daytime drama was something Freddie was planning even before he was fired.

Freddie admitted he would have signed on for one more year to wind up Sonny’s story had Days of our Lives not let him go first.

What is Freddie doing now?

As Sonny was preparing to move to Arizona with his great love, Freddie moved to Florida with his great love, Alyssa Tabit Smith. Freddie and Alyssa tied the knot on New Year’s Eve, leaving all the 2020 drama in the past and looking forward to starting 2021 as a married couple.

“Being in Los Angeles and trying to be an actor forever and being away from the family while raising a kid, we had that discussion for many years where we were just trying to find a way to decide when was the perfect time to leave and to go to Florida,” he shared.

Freddie Smith won’t be returning to Days of our Lives as Sonny. However, fans can keep updated on what comes next for him on his podcast. He and Alyssa are an open book.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.