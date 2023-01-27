Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander’s lady problems, Steve plots revenge, Gabi worries, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera February sweeps kick off with some serious drama that will leave fans talking all month long.

Actions have consequences, as several people in Salem have to face the music for their recent behavior as sweeps month begins.

There’s no question that Days has been bringing the heat since the new year.

Things are ramping up even more as Steve (Stephen Nichols) intends to make Orpheus (George DelHoyo) pay for what he did to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Speaking of the three women, they must deal with their new fate as Kate faces off with an old enemy and Kayla reunites with a loved one in heaven.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on the daytime drama next week.

Xander deals with his messy personal life

Bound and determined to stay out of jail, Xander (Paul Telfer) has a chat with Leo (Greg Rikaart). Xander makes it clear that Leo needs to stay quiet about his part in Xander and Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) fake kidnapping.

Meanwhile, Jack (Matthew Ashford) gives Gwen (Emily O’Brien) an ultimatum regarding Xander. It appears that she chooses Xander because after he learns the sacrifice she made for him, Xander and Gwen figure out where they stand with each other.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gives Xander divorce papers. A talk from Bonnie has Sarah rethinking her decision until Sarah learns Xander spent the night with Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Is this the end of Sarah and Xander, a new beginning for Gwen and Xander?

Gabi and Stefan’s deprogramming saga continues

The fallout of Stefan being brainwashed is ramped up now that Gabi (Camila Banus) has kidnapped Stefan (Brandon Barash) and got Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) back to Salem.

Even a phone call from Vivian (Louise Sorel) does little to convince Stefan to change his mind. Unfortunately for him, Gabi has him restrained, so Dr. Rolf starts deprogramming process anyway.

Something goes awry, though, and Gabi ends up fearing her plan has backfired before the week’s over.

Other Days’ happenings

In other Salem news, a little encouragement from Jack to move on has Chad (Billy Flynn) putting it all on the line to Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Chad convinces Stephanie to try a romantic relationship, much to the dismay of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), who once again tries to fix his mistake with her.

Alex seems to bounce back quickly as Wendy (Victoria Grace) spies him sneaking out of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) bedroom. As Allie hangs with Alex, Paulina (Jackée Harry) encourages Chanel (Raven Bowens) to fix things with Allie.

It’s another must-see week on Days as February sweeps begins!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.