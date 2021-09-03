Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander wants his money, Doug’s missing, Steve has a hunch, and more

Julie has a hard time accepting something is wrong with Doug. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease a wedding crasher, baby tension, and new storyline with two veteran stars that will leave fans talking for months.

There are two things fans have come to expect from the good people of Salem. One, lies have a way of coming out at the worst possible time, and the other is that weddings rarely go off without a hitch. Oh, and scheming is never as good of an idea as it seems.

Doug in crisis

Days fans are going to want to brace themselves. Beloved fan-favorite couple Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) are in for one emotional storyline that will hit close to home for many viewers.

Next week kicks off with Julie facing a harrowing situation because of Doug. Julie enlists Jack (Matthew Ashford) to help her avert a crisis. Things go from back to worse for Julie when Doug goes missing.

As the search for Doug heats up, Roman (Josh Taylor) questions Julie about Doug’s mental state. Julie refuses to believe something is wrong with her husband.

Yes, it appears the NBC daytime drama is embarking on an Alzheimer’s story featuring Doug.

Bonnie and Justin’s wedding chaos

Thanks to Calista’s (Cady Huffman) threat, Bonnie (Judi Evans) steals the briefcase Xander has filled with the million dollars he is supposed to give to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). Xander manages to figure out Bonnie is the culprit and makes a beeline for her wedding.

While Bonnie is doing her dirty work, Calista stirs up trouble with Steve (Stephen Nichols). Calista puts the moves on him, giving Steve a hunch about her. His gut instinct is confirmed when Xander crashes Bonnie and Justin’s (Wally Kurth) wedding.

The wedding may or may not happen after Xander drops his news and Justin uncovers some shocking evidence.

Could it be that Justin finds the gun that Calista is using to blackmail Bonnie?

Other Days tidbits

On their honeymoon, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) pushes Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to have a baby. However, Ben’s hesitant to have a baby because of his past and fear of passing serial killer traits to their child.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) continue to spy on Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). They better be careful, though, because Philip gets a clue about what they are doing.

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) wants Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to move in with him, and EJ pressures Chad (Billy Flynn) to fight for Abigail (Marci Miller).

Plus, Gwen (Emily O’Brien) decides to come clean with Jack. The question is, which sin is Gwen going to confess.

Last but not least, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tries to make things right with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and her twin brother Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Who’s ready for another jaw-dropping week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.