Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Vivian’s request, Justin gets a clue, missing Shawn, and more chaos

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that chaos is the name of the game in Salem.

A lot is going down on the daytime drama right now, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

Suspicion, schemes, discoveries, and betrayal are also front and center on Days.

For example, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) become very curious about Theresa’s (Jen Lilley) motives.

Theresa makes things worse for herself by getting in Alex’s face, causing Brady to become concerned.

When they aren’t dealing with Theresa, the two guys search for answers about Victor (John Aniston) and his final days.

Protecting Victor’s legacy

Back in Salem, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Vivian (Louise Sorel) battle over who’s really Victor’s wife. However, Justin (Wally Kurth) and Maggie make a discovery answering that question, as well as impacting the legacy of Victor Kiriakis.

Meanwhile, Vivian moves full steam ahead with her plans, which include an offer for Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier). In true Vivian fashion, Stefan (Brandon Barash) also plays a part in her scheme.

Yes, Stefan and Gabi (Camila Banus) also feel the impact of Vivian being in Salem.

Lies, betrayal, and missing people

Aside from the Vivian drama, the other big thing in Salem is the search for Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton). After new evidence emerges, Rafe (Galen Gering) puts Tripp (Lucas Adams) in the hot seat.

Perhaps this evidence has something to do with Harris and Ava heading to London to find a not-so-dead Susan (Stacy Haiduk). After all, proving Susan’s alive will call off a determined EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Speaking of EJ, Wendy (Victoria Grace) does some digging into his past to help Trip and Ava.

Over with Shawn (Brandon Beemer), he goes missing after his tryst with Talia (Aketra Sevillian), sending Belle (Martha Madison) into panic mode.

For her part, Talia does her best to keep Belle and her sister Jada (Elia Cantu). Unfortunately for Talia, Jada knows her sister’s hiding something.

Will Talia come clean about what happened with Shawn?

More Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) grills Stephanie (Abigail Klein) about her relationship with Chad (Billy Flynn). The Dimera heir also gets grilled by his new boss, who is the last person Chad expected to be in charge.

Love is in the air for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), who just rekindled their romance.

However, Leo (Greg Rikaart) isn’t so lucky in love, and it has him questioning his future with Dimitri (Peter Porte).

All of this plus two weddings hit Salem next week, but Days fans will have to tune in to find out who’s getting hitched and if the weddings really happen.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.