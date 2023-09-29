Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Vivian meddles, Chloe’s big decision, shocked EJ, and danger looms

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease nothing will ever be the same in Salem.

It’s full steam ahead for Days as the show prepares for November sweeps and several cast changes coming this fall.

The cast shake-up involves Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Belle (Martha Madison) making life-changing decisions next week.

A talk with Marlena (Deidre Hall) helps Belle figure out what to do about her troubled marriage to Shawn (Brandon Beemer), while Chloe winds up basing her life choice on Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) of all people.

There is plenty more going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Let’s take a look.

Betrayal, lies, and meddling take over Salem

It’s been a long time coming, but Gwen (Emily O’Brien) finally confronts Leo (Greg Rikaart) over his affair with Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Speaking of Dimitri, he has some words for Gwen once he finds out her latest secret. Gwen fights back, though, threatening her husband.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) plots her next move by inserting herself into Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) Dimitri plan. The move has Gabi giving her mother-in-law a very stern warning.

Meanwhile, Shawn doesn’t have the best week. First, Jada (Elia Cantu) confronts Shawn over his tryst with Talia (Aketra Sevillian). Then Belle drops a bomb on Shawn about their marriage.

Danger looms in and out of Salem

This week, Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) were drugged by Edmund (Adam Caine), and things get a whole lot worse for them next week. They are in serious danger, thanks to their search for Susan (Stacy Haiduk).

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) also find themselves in a dangerous situation. It’s a safe bet their danger has everything to do with Harris and Ava.

Before the week is over, Rex (Kyle Lowder) is attacked. Perhaps Xander reaches his breaking point with Rex claiming baby Victoria as his daughter.

More Days news

Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby daddy lie lands her in the hottest from a few different people. Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) wastes no time staking his claim on what is rightfully his, Victor’s (John Aniston) legacy.

Over with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), he gets a surprise visitor that leaves him shook. It sounds like Susan may somehow find a way to contact her son.

All of this plus Brady (Eric Martsolf) returns to Salem with a newly aged and trouble-making teenage Tate (Jamie Martin Mann).

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.