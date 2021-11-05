Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Susan Banks is back, Rafe and Nicole feel guilty, and Paulina worries

Paulina tries desperately to convince Abe to postpone their wedding. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease panic, regret, and fear are the name of the game in Salem.

After a week filled with dead villains, like Nick Fallon and Deimos Kiriakis, wreaking havoc on the town, the fallout of those events takes over. Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) have trouble moving past what happened.

Little do the good people of Salem know that was just the beginning of what possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) has in store for them.

Susan is back in all her glory

It’s been a while, but wacky Susan (Stacy Haiduk) returns to Salem. Susan sends Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) into a panic when she gets a bad vibe about their unborn child. She issues a stern warning to the couple.

After her warning, Susan and Ciara work together to determine who would want to harm baby Weston. Ben heads to Marlena to inform her of Susan’s vision. MarDevil works overtime to convince Ben not to listen to Susan’s out there warnings.

By the end of the week, Susan makes a discovery that puts her and her vibes in grave danger.

Guilt, worry, and fear plague Salem residents

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) are guilt-ridden over their one-night stand but disagree on how to deal with it. While Rafe thinks confessing to Ava (Tamara Braun) is the best idea, Nicole decides to push the cop away.

Over with Paulina (Jackée Harry), she tries desperately to convince Abe (James Reynolds) to postpone the wedding. Paulina claims it’s because of Abe’s recent shooting but Days fans know it’s because possessed Marlena gave her an ultimatum.

The wedding isn’t Paulina’s only problem. Chanel (Raven Bowens) learns Paulina lied and loses it with her mother.

Elsewhere in town, Ava secures her freedom, and Jake (Brandon Barash) strikes a deal with D.A. Trask (Tina Huang).

When Gwen (Emily O’Brien) discovers what Xander (Paul Telfer) did for her, she pushes D.A. Trask into giving Xander back his money.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is stunned at the advice Marlena gives him. Speaking of possessed Marlena, she steps up her plan to keep John’s (Drake Hogestyn) love for Marlena from saving him and ruining what she has in store for Salem.

It’s been a while since anyone has seen John. Steve (Stephen Nichols) finally gets a clue something is not right and confides his concerns to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) has a secret she doesn’t want to share with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), who is on a downward spiral that will not end well. Plus, Ben and Ciara have an awkward run-in with Theo (Cameron Johnson).

It’s another roller coaster of a week on the hit daytime drama. Who’s ready for some jaw-dropping excitement?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.