Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Steve is on the case, goodbye Body and Soul, and Valentine’s Day

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that life changes are taking over Salem.

February sweeps are here, with Days ramping up the drama to keep fans on our toes.

There’s good news for fans tired of Body and Soul.

The fake soap storyline will be over next week.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abe (James Reynolds) tell the cast and crew that the soap is over.

Here’s everything happening on Days of our Lives next week

Steve’s got his hands full

This week, Steve (Stephen Nichols) informed Jada (Elia Cantu) that he would find out who set her up. While Steve is digging into the case, Jada does some digging of her own by ripping into EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Brady (Eric Martsolf) becomes one of Steve’s clients next week as their worry for Ava (Tamara Braun) mounts. The two men team up to find Ava.

Speaking of Ava, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) finds herself in trouble trying to save Ava from her not-so-dead mother.

When Steve isn’t working on a case, he’s focused on giving Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) a Valentine’s Day to remember. Patch enlists Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to help plan a surprise for his Sweetness.

New relationships and new future goals hit Salem

The end of Body and Soul has Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) thinking about their future. In the Season 60 promo for Days of our Lives, we learned that they are moving forward with starting a family, so that’s likely coming.

Meanwhile, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie face another obstacle in their romance: Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins). Joy makes Alex a spicy offer, which leads Stephanie to seek advice from Kayla.

Over on the Xander (Paul Telfer) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) front, the brothers manage to find common ground to work together. Unfortunately for them, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) works against their collaboration to take over DiMera.

More Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, Paulina (Jackée Harry) has some disturbing news for Belle (Martha Madison), and Bonnie (Judi Evans) shares her fears with Johnny, of all people.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) make plans for Valentine’s Day, which leads her to have a heart-to-heart with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

The love holiday does little to thaw the ice that is Amy (Shi Ne Nielson). Sophia (Rachel Boyd) and Tate try to get Amy to listen as they discuss plans for the baby.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) has bad news for Doug (Peyton Meyer), EJ plans to investigate Aremid, and Jada finally gets a clue about Arnold (Galen Gering).

Who’s ready for another exciting week on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.