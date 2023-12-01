Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Stephanie grills Chad, DNA test drama, Dimitri’s dilemma, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap reveal December kicks off with romance, schemes, and more baby switch chaos.

The year may be coming to an end, but that’s not stopping Days from giving fans something to talk about well into the New Year.

Relationships are in jeopardy, with lies, scheming, and desperate measures threatening to tear them apart.

One of those relationships is Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), thanks to Sloan stealing Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby.

Speaking of schemes, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) get another clue as to what Konstantin (John Kapelos) is really up to in Salem.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Baby DNA test drama

Thanks to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) convincing Eric to have a DNA test done on his baby, Sloan is sent into panic mode. Sloan does her best scheming to prevent Eric from looking at the results.

Meanwhile, as Nicole waits for proof the baby is her son, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) pushes his wife to accept the truth. In true EJ fashion, he pushes too hard, making things worse.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) uses the baby DNA test situation to further her agenda to split up Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) by spewing a web of lies.

Speaking of Johnny, he plans a romantic surprise for Chanel to prove she’s the only one for him.

New relationships bloom as old ones are tested in Salem

On his way to clear Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) name, Dimitri (Peter Porte) gets a surprise visitor who changes everything. Before the week ends, Dimitri leaves Leo in shock with his news.

Over with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein), she makes a shocking discovery that lands him in hot water. Adding fuel to the fire is Everett (Blake Berris), who is right by her side and uses the information to his advantage.

Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) have their first official date. Ava’s determined to keep her new business and personal life separate.

Lucky for her, Stefan (Brandon Barash) has a plan to deal with their Clyde (James Read) situation that will help both of them.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) are forced to defend their relationship. This leads Rafe to ask Jada a very important question.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Konstantin have a tense run-in with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien).

In addition to all of this, Wendy (Victoria Grace) confides in Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) shows off his romantic side.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.