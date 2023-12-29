Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Stefan and Ava under fire, Holly and Tate in crisis, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the fallout of New Year’s Eve.

Days said goodbye to 2023 this week, with several Salemites ringing in 2024 with love and kisses.

However, for Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis), things were anything but happy.

Tate found Holly lying on the dock with her life hanging in the balance from a drug overdose.

The aftermath of Holly’s overdose will have a ripple effect throughout Salem next week.

Buckle up, Days of our Lives fans, because it will be one grim week on the hit daytime drama.

Tate is in cuffs, and Holly is in dire straits

The New Year doesn’t start well for Nicole (Arianne Zucker), who gets a call about Holly’s condition. Nicole sits vigil by her daughter’s side, fearing the worst.

After helping Holly, Tate finds himself being accused of supplying her with tainted drugs. Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) rush to the police station to help their son.

They vow to protect Tate, but Theresa and Brady must contend with an out-for-blood EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). The DA revokes Tate’s bail, assuming the teen gave Holly drugs.

Brady and Theresa grow closer as they fight for Tate, especially after Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) suggests Tate is guilty, sending Theresa into a fit of rage.

Meanwhile, John (Drake Hogestyn) tries to give Brady some advice, while Eric (Greg Vaughan) gives Nicole a shoulder to lean on as they wait for Holly to wake up.

Stefan and Ava under fire

It doesn’t take long for word of Holly’s overdose to spread throughout Salem. Harris (Steve Burton) questions Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) since Holly was at the Bistro party.

Over with Stefan, he gets an earful from an angry EJ demanding answers about whether the drugs have to do with Clyde (James Read) blackmailing Stefan. Little do they know, Everett (Blake Berris) listens in on their fight.

Ava also gets grilled, but it’s by Tripp (Lucas Adams), not EJ, and Tripp isn’t buying what his mom is selling.

Speaking of Clyde, Holly’s drug overdose isn’t slowing him down. Clyde has a new order for Stefan and Ava.

The aftermath of New Year’s Eve

There’s plenty more fallout from New Year’s Eve going on in Salem other than what’s happening with Tate and Holly.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) kick off in 2024 together until things get weird. Abe shuts down Paulina’s request to get intimate.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) asks Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to move in with him, and Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) enjoy a night together.

All of this plus, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is forced to deal with an out-of-control Leo (Greg Rikaart), while Chad (Billy Flynn) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) reflect on past losses and hopes for the future.

Who’s ready to kick off the New Year with a don’t-miss week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekays on Peacock.