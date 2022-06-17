Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Sami returns, Paulina and Abe wedding news, and Leo’s next target

Life has changed a lot in Salem since Sami was last home. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera reveal a couple of familiar faces return, love matches are threatened, and a long-awaited celebration takes place.

Following another short week, the daytime drama returns with jaw-dropping moments fans will be talking about for months. While the loss of Abigail (Marci Miller) will be front and center, a special wedding marks the first-ever celebration of Juneteenth on the show.

Will Paulina and Abe get their happily ever after?

It’s been a while since the show visited the storyline of Paulina (Jackée Harry) taking the rap for Lani (Sal Stowers) killing TR (William Christian). Next week things take an interesting twist when Paulina finally gets out of jail on bail.

Despite her looming legal problems, Abe (James Reynolds) can’t hide his feelings for Paulina anymore. The two decide to wed immediately, which will honor Juneteenth.

Marla Gibbs reprises the role of Olivia, Paulina’s mom, for the wedding. Theo (Cameron Johnson) also comes home to stand up for his father.

The guilt of what went down with TR weighs heavily on Lani. Will another one of Abe and Paulina’s weddings be disrupted because of a deep dark secret?

Hurricane Sami is back

At long last, Alison Sweeney is back on the canvas as Sami. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as Belle (Martha Madison) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) grow closer.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) makes a move that will push Belle further in EJ’s arms. Just wait until Sami realizes the new bond between her sister and ex-husband.

Luckily for Belle and EJ, Sami has plenty of other things on her mind, like what’s up with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). The kidnapping secret and falling off the wagon the night Abigail was killed take a toll on Lucas, and Sami notices something off with her man.

Other Salem tidbits

Although she’s moving full steam ahead with plans to marry Rafe (Galen Gering), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) will always have a connection with Eric (Greg Vaughan). Nicole and Eric share a close moment that reminds them both of their deep feelings for each other.

Over with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), she and Brady (Eric Martsolf) have a run-in with Leo (Greg Rikaart) that leaves them on edge. Leo continues to play the game of revenge, so it’s only a matter of time before Brady and Chloe feel Leo’s wrath.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has another hallucination of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), but is she really hallucinating, or is Kristen playing mind games?

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.