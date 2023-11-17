Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Salem Thanksgiving, Stefan’s new ally, Harris busts Ava, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease Salem celebrates Thanksgiving with a lot of chaos.

November sweeps are moving right along, and Days isn’t missing a beat.

The aftermath of Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) keeping Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby will be front and center for weeks.

A devastated Nicole demands to see her baby, which she was told died, while EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) tries to figure out the best way to help his wife.

Over with Sloan, her dirty little secret could be exposed if she doesn’t think fast. However, we all know it’s way too soon for this secret to come out.

Sloan gets out of her mess and delivers good news to Eric (Greg Vaughan) about “their” baby. Her timing couldn’t be more perfect, with Thanksgiving hitting Salem next week.

Thanksgiving in Salem

Paulina (Jackée Harry) invites Abe (James Reynolds) to celebrate the holiday with her. Things go pretty well for Abe and Paulina because they share a tender Thanksgiving moment.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) spends the day with Chanel (Raven Bowens) now that they are back together. However, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) puts a damper on their plans when she interrupts them again, raising Chanel’s suspicions about the teen.

Speaking of acting suspiciously, Chad’s (Billy Flynn) Thanksgiving behavior has Stephanie (Abigail Klein) wondering what’s up with her man now. Aside from the two of them fighting so much recently, that is.

Stefan schemes against EJ

The fallout of EJ denying Gabi (Camila Banus) bail and sending her to prison until her trial leaves Stefan (Brandon Barash) out for blood. Next week, Stefan has some demands for EJ that will undoubtedly be ignored.

Later, Stefan heads to Statesville to meet with Clyde (James Read). This new alliance won’t be suitable for anyone in Salem.

Meanwhile, Clyde’s drug dealing business hits a snag that won’t make him very happy at all.

Ava in the middle

After Paulina assigns Harris (Steve Burton) to investigate the influx of drugs in Salem, he finds Ava (Tamara Braun) in a dangerous situation. Ava gets put on notice by Gil (David S. Lee) due to her involvement with Harris since he’s looking into the drug rise in town.

Days of our Lives fans know that Ava never backs down, and that’s the case when she’s dealing with Gil. Harris and Ava are headed for trouble, especially since Clyde has Stefan in his pocket.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) makes a shocking decision about his custody battle with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) after baby Victoria’s fake kidnapping.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) breaks up a fight between Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets some shocking news from Harris, and it’s a safe bet it has everything to do with Nicole’s baby. Remember the Days winter preview video teased that Leo blackmails Sloan once he figures out the baby she had belonged to Nicole.

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s a full week of Days of our Lives, and that’s the benefit of being on a streaming service.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.