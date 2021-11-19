Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Paulina’s revenge, Thanksgiving chaos, Sami returns, and preemption

EJ has a Thanksgiving filled with passion and craziness. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease the holiday week is filled is anything but happiness for the good people of Salem.

It’s a short week for Days fans. Due to NBC’s Thanksgiving Day programming specials, the daytime drama will be preempted on Thursday, November 25.

Never fear, though. The writers have planned a jam-packed week despite one less episode airing.

Thanksgiving Day misery with moments of joy

Nothing says bring on the craziness like a holiday on a soap opera. Thanksgiving Day in Salem is no exception either.

Belle (Martha Madison), Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) spend the day waiting for an update on Doug’s (Bill Hayes) power of attorney ruling. The wait is worth it, too, because Julie is reunited with her beloved husband before the holiday is over.

When Marlena (Deidre Hall) crashes the Horton Family Thanksgiving, Julie engages in a heated confrontation with her. Yes, MarDevil must act fast to convince Julie and the rest of the Horton clan that she had Doug’s best interest at heart.

Another duo causing problems for possessed Marlena is Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

The couple corners Marlena with never-ending questions about her behavior and John’s (Drake Hogestyn) whereabouts. Lucky for John, Steve gets one step closer to finding his friend by the end of the week.

Hopefully, Steve can find John in time because MarDevil finds a new way to corrupt him too.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Tony (Thaao Penghlis), and Anna’s (Leann Hunley) plan to have a quiet day go out the window when chaos erupts at the DiMera mansion.

Paulina’s out for revenge, Sami makes contact and more

It’s not all about Thanksgiving in Salem next week. Paulina (Jackée Harry) is ready for revenge. The only question is – who is her target?

Both Marlena and Mama Price (Marla Gibbs) knew that she was really Lani’s (Sal Stowers) mom. Paulina knows one of them spilled the beans to Chanel (Raven Bowens), who’s also on her list of people to yell at.

Mama Price has her thoughts on Paulina’s actions and happily shares them with her daughter. Plus, Chanel gets a romantic offer from Johnny (Carson Boatman).

After months of being MIA, Sami (Alison Sweeney) reaches out to a loved one just as things heat up between EJ and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Plus, Rafe’s (Galen Gering) decision to give Ava (Tamara Braun) a second chance sends Gabi (Camila Banus) into a tizzy.

If that’s not exciting enough, read all the first-ever Days of our Lives holiday movie, A Very Salem Christmas premiering soon.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.