Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Paulina in crisis, EJ’s Jude problem, and Horton tree decorating

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease the nostalgia is strong, and the drama is too.

Christmas is almost here, which means it’s time for the annual Horton family tree ornament decorating.

The holiday tradition takes place on Friday, December 22, and will have a few surprises for Days fans.

Along with the tree festivities, John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Roman (Josh Taylor), Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) take a trip down memory lane.

Days of our Lives fans will want to tune in on Thursday, December 21, for this nostalgia-filled episode.

Despite the holiday season, plenty of craziness and chaos is taking over Salem.

The fallout of baby Jude’s disappearance

This week ended with EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) finding Nicole (Arianne Zucker) with baby Jude and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) ready to come clean with Eric (Greg Vaughan) about Leo (Greg Rikaart).

In true soap fashion, just as Sloan prepares to tell all, something unexpected stops her in her tracks. Meanwhile, Sloan’s secret may be safe for now, but the threat of Leo looms, forcing her to find a way to deal with him.

Back at the DiMera mansion. EJ struggles to figure out what happened and how to get Nicole out of his baby-stealing mess. The DiMera heir must tread lightly to protect his wife’s state of mind.

Salem gets hit with more than one crisis

Days fans could see something wrong with Paulina (Jackée Harry) this week. Paulina works overtime to keep Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Abe (James Reynolds) in the dark about her medical crisis.

It doesn’t work, though, because before the week is over, Johnny (Carson Boatman) rushes to be with Chanel. The situation with Paulina puts a wrench in Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) plan to get closer to Johnny.

Meanwhile, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) scrambles to save herself when her brother Andrew (Colton Little) shows up with some unexpected news. Theresa also nearly gets caught trying to cover her tracks again.

Having her brother in town isn’t Theresa’s only problem. Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) has had it with his parents and gives Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa a piece of his mind.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) seeks out Harris (Steve Burton) to discuss their drunken night together in the hopes of keeping it a secret.

Other Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) are surprised to see Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) bring Konstantin (John Kapelos) to decorate the Horton family tree. Speaking of Konstantin, he overhears a conversation that he uses to his advantage.

Clyde (James Read) sends Stefan (Brandon Barash) a message by hurting someone close to him. Over with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), he clashes with Xander again.

All of this plus Rafe (Galen Gering) patiently waits for an answer from Jada (Elia Cantu) while one Salem couple calls it quits.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.