Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Orpheus’ bombshell, suspicious EJ, and Brady and Eric scheme

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that things are shaking up in Salem.

It’s the final week of February sweeps, and that means more bombshells are coming.

Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) returns on Friday, February 24, leading to quite the cliffhanger to end the week.

Before that, though, there’s plenty of entertainment to keep Days fans glued to their television screens.

Like Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) having a heartfelt goodbye and Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada’s (Elia Cantu) growing feelings for each other.

Let’s take a look at what else is going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Orpheus has a plan

The plan to kill Orpheus (George DelHoyo) goes awry quickly when he makes a shocking revelation to Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn). After hearing Orpheus’ news, Roman (Josh Taylor) tries to convince John and Steve to from taking revenge on the evil villain.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) find themselves getting grilled by Steve and John. It seems Orpheus has a connection to Megan, leading to her return to Salem, and that puts Anna and Tony in the hot seat.

An Orpheus and Megan alliance will bring unexpected twists and turns over the next few months.

Eric and Brady plot

There’s no question that Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) fling with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) has his family worried. When Brady (Eric Martsolf) voices his suspicions about Sloan, Eric finally listens.

The two enact a plan to prove what Slaon’s really up to, and it works. By the end of the week, Sloan puts Eric on blast for betraying her, something she warns he’ll regret.

As for what info Eric and Brady discover, that’s something Days fans will have to tune in to find out.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) finally figures out Stefan (Brandon Barash) has been drugging him. While Stefan relishes in a victory over EJ, the latter fills Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in on his Stefan drug theory as they discuss their future together.

Over in the afterlife, Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) receive some unexpected news that leads them to a heavenly advocate with a familiar face. Kate also manages to get a message to Paulina (Jackée Harry) of all people.

All of this plus Li (Remington Hoffman) leaves Gabi (Camila Banus) shook, Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) make an intriguing discovery, and Stefan freaks out over Brady’s intentions for Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.