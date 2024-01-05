Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole leans on Eric, Theresa and Brady explode, and Lucas helps

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease 2024 is not off to a great start in Salem.

The fallout of Holly’s (Ashley Puzemis) drug overdose is front and center on the daytime drama.

What happened impacts nearly everyone on the show with implications that will have Days fans talking all year.

Aside from the drug drama, Days of Our Lives moves forward with romance, blackmail, and looming secrets.

There’s a new development in Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) health crisis, and she won’t be forthcoming with it.

Let’s take a look at what else is happening in Salem next week.

Nicole gets support from Eric and EJ

After some persuasion, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) manages to convince Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to take a break from sitting vigil by Holly’s side. Unfortunately, things hit a snag for the couple when the topic of Eric (Greg Vaughan) hanging around Nicole comes up.

In true EJ fashion, jealously rears its ugly head, which Nicole does not need. Eric has no plans to go away either, as he continues to visit Holly and let Nicole lean on him.

Looking for answers about Holly’s overdose, Eric seeks out Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to talk about Tate (Jamie Martin Mann). However, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) gets overprotective and shuts down the conversation.

Over with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), she loses it over Eric hanging out with Nicole, and Melinda (Tina Huang) must calm her down.

Brady and Theresa fight for Tate.

Meanwhile, Theresa and Brady (Eric Martsolf) fear for Tate after he is beaten up in prison. They are outraged and take action to try to ensure Tate’s safety before it’s too late.

As if dealing with Tate’s troubles isn’t enough, Brady must deal with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), who rips him into about Rachel (Finley Rose Slater). Yep, Kristen uses the Tate situation further to distance Brady from his daughter, and Marlena (Deidre Hall) unleashes on Kristen over her behavior.

Alex also takes matters into his own hands when he fires Justin (Wally Kurth) from Tate’s case.

More Days news

The walls are closing in on Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) as Chad (Billy Flynn) and Everett (Blake Berris) dig into the drug drama in Salem.

Harris (Steve Burton) is also on the case, and he enlists help from Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow). The three turn to Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) to do a little digging on Clyde (James Read).

Speaking of Everett, he makes inroads with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and gets some details from Harris about the drug ring. Stephanie gets news from Jada (Elia Cantu) too.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paulina spends more time with Abe (James Reynolds), and Tripp (Lucas Adams) is shocked to see Wendy (Victoria Grace) back in town.

Plus, Konstantin (John Kapelos) flips the script on John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

It’s another must-see week in Salem with twists and turns Days fans won’t want to miss.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.