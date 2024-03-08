Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole and EJ clash, saving Tripp and Wendy, Stefan’s MIA, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease fans better keep up because so much is going down in Salem.

The past few weeks have seen several twists and turns that Days viewers never saw coming.

That doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon, especially with Clyde (James Read) on the run and Stefan (Brandon Barash) missing, thanks to his deal with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Friday’s cliffhangers left Days of our Lives fans questioning if Paulina (Jackée Harry), Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Wendy (Victoria Grace) will survive.

Days spoilers hint at what happens with those three and so much more Salem drama.

Let’s take a look at everything happening next week on the hit Peacock soap

EJ and Nicole at odds

A desperate Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) shows up to talk to Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Unfortunately for him, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ bust them together before he can get answers.

Despite pleas from Holly, EJ has Tate arrested, and it causes a slew of problems for him with Holly and Nicole. Tate also gets an earful from Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien).

Meanwhile, EJ has a problem on his hands when Harris (Steve Burton) grills him over Stefan being MIA at the same time Clyde escaped from prison.

Will it be too late for Tripp, Wendy, and Paulina?

Steve (Stephen Nichols), Ava (Tamara Braun), and John (Drake Hogestyn) race to find Tripp and Wendy with little to go on.

After freaking out over Goldman’s (Christy St. John) betrayal and her relationship with Clyde, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Harris join the search for Wendy and Tripp. It sounds like the search is successful because before the week is over Wendy asks Tripp about their near-death discussion.

Later, Ava, John, and Steve struggle to deal with the part they played in Clyde’s escape.

Over with Paulina, she gets a visit from an angel as her health crisis nears its end. Days fans won’t want to miss what happens next. The twist also leads Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) to rethink their future in Salem.

More Days of our Lives news

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady questions Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) about comas to help Tate, while Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) grows dangerously close to Konstantin (John Kapelos).

Speaking of Konstantin, he fills John in on what happened in Aria with The Pawn and Steve’s part in it. Steve clues Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on the events in Aria as this story heats up.

Who’s ready for another don’t-miss week in on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.