Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena’s plan, EJ makes waves, Johnny learns a secret, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that truth bombs are rocking Salem.

Several storylines are taking place on Days, but two are heating up as they barrel right along toward May sweeps.

The first one is missing John (Drake Hogestyn), which we all know leads to a final goodbye to the character and beloved actor.

Next up is an upcoming mystery surrounding who shot EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and the stage is being set for that right now.

Both of those storylines move full steam ahead next week as several new developments hit the daytime drama.

Here’s what’s happening on Days of our Lives next week

EJ’s lies catch up to him

For weeks, EJ has been pulling so many strings, especially regarding Rafe (Galen Gering) and Arnold (Galen Gering).

When Rafe demands answers from EJ, the latter enjoys playing more games with him. EJ also relishes in goading Jada (Elia Cantu) and Rafe as he gains the upper hand again.

However, trouble looms for EJ as his relationships with Belle (Martha Madison) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) take a hit.

After Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) exposes Belle’s romance with EJ to Paulina (Jackée Harry), Belle has it out with the DiMera heir.

Meanwhile, Johnny has words for EJ following the disastrous adoption meeting, which Gabi and Jada interrupted. Before the week ends, Johnny learns a deep, dark secret that changes his life.

All signs point to Johnny learning EJ raped Sami (Alison Sweeney), as we saw teased in the Days Season 60 promo.

Mama drama takes over Salem

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has a big problem on her hands: her mother, Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle). Mommy dearest goes rogue to threaten Ava (Tamara Braun).

The move backfires on Rachel because her actions prompt Ava to change her mind about pressing charges. Even a heated fight with Brady (Eric Martsolf) doesn’t change Ava’s mind, causing Kristen to fear the worst for her family.

Over with the teen scene, Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) return causes problems for Tate (Leo Howard) and Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Theresa also meddles in the Sophia (Rachel Boyd) baby adoption situation.

Let’s say Sophia and Tate brace for impact as Theresa and Amy (Shi Ne Nielson) meet to discuss the baby.

While Tate deals with his mom and Sophia, Holly grows closer to Doug (Peyton Meyer). Holly faces off with Melinda (Tina Huang) to get Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) necklace back.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work, forcing Doug and Holly to devise a new plan.

More Salem happenings

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena (Deidre Hall) reveals her plan to find John, and Belle has a serious problem with it.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) leaves JJ (Casey Moss) stunned with some unexpected news concerning his Jada tryst. Speaking of trysts, Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) gets her pregnancy test results back.

Despite Xander (Paul Telfer) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) seemingly playing nice with each other, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) still has concerns and expresses her fears to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

On the couple front, Leo (Greg Rikaart) gets some sage advice from Javi (Al Calderon). They may not be a couple, but working on the fundraiser brings Chad (Billy Flynn) and Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) one step closer to a relationship.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.