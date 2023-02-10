Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena’s devil deal, taking down Oprheus, and romantic dilemmas

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease twists and turns are coming.

As February sweeps hit the halfway point, Days will keep fans guessing by moving several storylines forward with unexpected decisions.

One of those decisions comes from Sonny (Zach Tinker), who surprises Will (Chandler Massey) before he prepares to leave Salem.

It sounds like Sonny might leave with Will, which would make sense considering Zach’s new primetime gig.

Valentine’s Day continues with several couples having an awkward date night for the day of love as others make shocking decisions about their future.

Sign up for our newsletter!

That’s not all, either. There’s plenty of afterlife drama, too, so let’s take a look at everything going down on Days of our Lives next week.

Orpheus grows suspicious, and Marlena makes a sacrifice

There’s no stopping Steve (Stephen Nichols), John (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman (Josh Taylor) from moving forward with their plot to kill Orpheus (George DelHoyo). They put their plan in motion with a little help from Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Unfortunately for the men, Orpheus shouldn’t be underestimated. As John and Steve make moves, Orpheus isn’t buying Lucas’ act. After all, Lucas has held back his feelings for Orpheus since Kate (Lauren Koslow) died.

While the guys are plotting revenge, Kate, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) face another obstacle as they gear up to plead their case to the evil. Before that, Kayla finds a way to send a message to Steve as Kate desperately tries to reach Roman from beyond the grave.

Marlena sacrifices herself to protect Kayla and Kate from the devil, leading to yet another shocking twist in this storyline.

Romance and chaos take over Valentine’s Day in Salem

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) appear to be one of the only happy couples celebrating Valentine’s Day as they enjoy the holiday with his kids.

Meanwhile, Gabi (Camila Banus) feels victorious when Stefan (Brandon Barash) as her on a Valentine’s Day date. Her happiness is short-lived, though, because Stefan and Gabi’s romantic evening goes south very quickly.

Speaking of dates going south, Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) end up having dinner next to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), making their special night plans go awry.

Jennifer’s (Cady McClain) surprise visit for Valentine’s Day gets ruined as she and Jack (Matthew Ashford) have it out with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer) over their Spectator ultimatum.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi gives Wendy (Victoria Grace) relationship advice that leads Wendy to reconcile with Johnny (Carson Boatman). Poor Tripp (Lucas Adams), once again he doesn’t get the girl, and he’s forced to shove his feelings for Wendy aside.

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) scramble to keep Chanel (Raven Bowens) in the dark about what happened between them. All the relationship drama and losing her two grandmothers have taken a toll on Allie. Next week she makes a life-changing decision that shocks her loved ones, especially Chanel.

So much going down on Days, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.