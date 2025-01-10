Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena misses John, Kristen panics, Leo plots, and Philip’s secret

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that things are heating up ahead of February sweeps.

In a few weeks, sweeps month will be here, and Days is getting ready to bring the drama.

This includes setting the stage for John’s (Drake Hogestyn) death.

Next week, we see little movement on that front as Marlena (Deidre Hall) misses John and worries about him after not hearing from him.

Marlena seeks out Steve (Stephen Nichols) to help her find answers on John’s super secretive mission.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what else is happening on Days of our Lives next week

Philip and Leo are desperate

Friday’s cliffhanger ended with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) learning Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) forged Victor’s (John Aniston) letter and was seemingly ready to spill it all to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

It seems Stephanie does come clean because Sarah gives Philip and Kate (Lauren Koslow) an earful next week. However, when Xander (Paul Telfer) extends a peace offering to Philip, we wonder if Sarah fills her husband in on Philip’s secret.

All signs point to no because Sarah makes Stephanie promise to keep quiet about something, which can only be Philip’s forged letter.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is desperate to uncover the Lady Whistleblower imposter, so he turns to Abe (James Reynolds) for help. After a talk with Abe and a therapy session with Marlena, Leo devises a plan to expose the new Lady Whistleblower.

Kristen and EJ are sent into panic mode

Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) proves yet again she’s a chip off the old block. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) busts Rachel acting out, and we are certain it involves Ava (Tamara Braun) again.

Before the week is over, Ava tries to call things off with Brady (Eric Martsolf), but Kristen interrupts them in a panic. Rachel goes missing after Kristen scolds her daughter.

Meanwhile, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) can’t shake his fake Rafe, aka Arnold (Galen Gering) problem. After Jada (Elia Cantu) puts EJ in the hot seat over her fiance, EJ is forced to team up with Arnold.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Javi (Al Calderon) and Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) are at odds over his personal life. Gabi lectures Javi about his lingering feelings for Leo as Javi can’t seem to quit the con artist.

Tate (Leo Howard) pulls out all the stops to win Holly (Ashley Puzemis) back. Unfortunately for him, Tate’s growing bond with Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) over the baby has Holly questioning everything.

Plus, Doug (Peyton Meyer) has caught Holly’s eye, and after she helps pay off his debts, they grow closer.

It’s another must-see week of Days of our Lives as February sweeps near and the dynamics on the show begin to shift.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.