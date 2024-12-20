Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena misses John, EJ’s surprise, Steve in demand, and holiday fun

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that things are far from merry this holiday season in Salem.

Next week, there will be some Christmas magic, like the annual Horton Family ornaments and the reading of a Christmas Story at the hospital.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) are also back to celebrate the twins’ Christmas birthday with Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry).

However, the holiday doesn’t put the drama and craziness on the back burner.

New threats emerge this Christmas, blasts from the past pop up, and actions have consequences on the hit daytime drama.

Here’s what’s happening on Days of our Lives next week.

EJ and Leo get unexpected surprises

Leo (Greg Rikaart) was given the chance to help Doug (Peyton Meyer) sell Alice’s (Frances Reid) diamond necklace this week. It seems Leo returns to his shady ways because he opts to help Doug.

After seeking out Leo, Doug gets an earful from Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), and he must think quickly to defend his actions.

There’s some good news for Leo when Rafe (Galen Gering) drops Hattie (Deidre Hall) off at his hotel room next week. Will Hattie confess to being the new Lady Whistleblower?

Meanwhile, EJ receives a surprise visit from someone from his past. The DiMera heir works overtime to get rid of the person as soon as possible.

Remember when EJ promised Belle (Martha Madison) would never work for DiMera again after they butted heads over Mark Greene (Jonah Robinson)? Well, EJ makes good on that by calling in a favor with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), and she agrees.

Marlena and Kayla worry while Steve solves problems

It seems Steve (Stephen Nichols) has become the go-to confidante in Salem.

Rafe turns to Steve for advice, which leads to Rafe and Jada (Elia Cantu) setting a wedding date.

Ava (Tamara Braun) also needs Steve’s help after a new threat emerges. The danger for Ava also puts a target on Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) back.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are worried. Kayla can’t stop fussing over Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and her romantic judgment.

For her part, Marlena misses John (Drake Hogestyn), but that’s not all. Marlena worries about her husband when she doesn’t hear from him for Christmas.

More Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) share a romantic moment, and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) have some festive fun.

Tate (Leo Howard) and Sophia’s (Madelyn Kientz) plan to discuss her pregnancy goes awry, thanks to Holly (Ashley Puzemis). Speaking of Holly, she decides to take her relationship with Tate to the next level.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem filled with holiday celebrations?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.