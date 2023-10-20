Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Marlena and Steve meddle, Maggie stands her ground, and bloody Alex

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes tease a lot of selfishness, scheming, and interfering in Salem.

November sweeps are on the horizon, so the hit Peacock soap is setting the stage for a must-see month.

Parents meddling in their children’s lives appears to be one hot topic as sweeps month draws near.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) do just that; it does not go well for either of them.

The fallout of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) being Victor’s (John Aniston) son, not Justin’s (Wally Kurth), remains center stage too.

Next week is all about pushing stories forward, so let’s see how Days of our Lives plans to do that.

Marlena and Steve get into protective parent mode

It’s no secret that Marlena isn’t happy Eric (Greg Vaughan) plans to have a family with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). Marlena once again dishes out some advice Eric doesn’t appreciate.

Eric should, though, considering Sloan is keeping a big secret from him. Sloan even breaks into the DiMera mansion to ensure Eric never finds out he’s Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby daddy.

Over with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), she pushes back on Marlena’s meddling. The confrontation leads to Marlena giving Brady (Eric Martsolf) a stern lecture.

Meanwhile, Steve puts pressure on Chad (Billy Flynn) to marry Stephanie (Abigail Klein), which, of course, backfires. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) gets an earful from Stephanie and Steve about the latter’s actions.

Maggie and Alex have a Xander problem

Tension mounts between Alex and Xander (Paul Telfer) that ends with a good old-fashioned soap fight. However, it could lead to more, considering Theresa (Emily O’Brien) finds Alex drenched in blood before the week is over.

A furious Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) unleashes her anger on Xander for his filing for sole custody of baby Victoria. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) also confides in Konstantin (John Kapelos) about her custody woes.

Speaking of Konstantin, Maggie stands her ground with him when Victor’s old friend tries to one-up her.

More Salem twists and turns

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) put their plan to get Kristen’s DiMera shares in motion once they learn what EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has up his sleeve. Lucky for EJ, Stefan and Gabi can’t get on the same page, causing a big rift between them.

Harris (Steve Burton) begins his new job at the police station, but concern for Ava (Tamara Braun) immediately puts his job in jeopardy. After all, she has gotten herself mixed up with Clyde (James Read).

All of this, plus Stephanie and Theresa get unexpected visitors, and Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) try to escape Salem with the cops on their tail.

It’s another can’t miss week in Salem!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.