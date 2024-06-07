Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Maggie’s bloody wedding, Clyde gets grilled, and Johnny shocks Chanel

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the fallout of Konstantin’s (John Kapelos) bombshell.

This week ended with the walls closing in on Konstantin at his wedding, or rather non-wedding, to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

After realizing he was set up, Konstantin revealed he was the one who sabotaged Victor’s (John Aniston) plane to go down in Greece.

Next week, things go from bad to worse at the wedding, but that’s not the only thing shaking up Salem.

Clyde (James Read) being caught has a ripple effect, especially on Chad (Billy Flynn), as he tries to figure out if Clyde is playing him.

That’s not all, so let’s see what else happens on Days of our Lives.

Shots fired at the Kiriakis mansion

It should surprise no one that someone gets shot at the mansion after Konstantin drops his news. As for how bad or who, well, Days fans must tune in to find that out at the beginning of the week.

All signs point to it not being Konstantin, or at least if it is him, he isn’t injured badly. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Konstantin has another trick up his sleeve as he issues a dire warning to those in attendance for his non-wedding.

His eerie words have a serious impact on Brady (Eric Martsolf), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and Xander (Paul Telfer). The three men put their differences aside to determine what it means and if what Konstantin said about Victor’s plane is true.

Dealing with those Salem villains

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) comes face to face with Clyde and wants answers about his various crimes. Clyde, though, doesn’t plan to go down without a fight, and his next move has everything to do with Gabi (formerly Camila Banus).

What Clyde does next forces Stefan (Brandon Barash) to step up his plan to free his wife. Stefan’s next move has him once again asking Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) for help.

Someone headed in the villain’s direction is Everett (Blake Berris) as Bobby rears his ugly head again. Stephanie (Abigail Klein) fears for him when Marlena (Deidre Hall) shares even more disturbing news about Everett/Bobby’s latest antics.

Are more Salem exits coming?

Elsewhere in Salem, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) wait for more test results about their baby. However, it’s not baby news that leads Johnny to shock Chanel, but rather his new job prospect.

Days viewers know Johnny has been offered a film job outside of Salem. Once he fills Chanel in on the opportunity, she leans on Paulina (Jackée Harry) as she and Johnny figure out what to do next.

Could it be that Johnny and Chanel are leaving town, or at least Johnny?

Chad tells Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) what Clyde said about Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) being alive.

Plus, Leo (Greg Rikaart) turns to Marlena to find out why no one loves him, and Eric (Greg Vaughan) seeks out EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) for legal help regarding Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Who’s ready for another must-see week on the hit Peacock soap?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.