Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Maggie demands answers, Clyde plays games, and Paulina spirals

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease it’s all about finding answers in Salem.

Next week brings answers to some and more questions for others as Days prepares for February sweeps.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), for one, demands to know what’s really going on with Konstantin (John Kapelos) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) as Konstantin’s agenda comes into question.

This week ended with a Friday cliffhanger of Clyde (James Read) calling Harris (Steve Burton) to a meeting after he visited a beaten-up Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

The conversation leaves Harris with more questions and answers that aren’t necessarily the truth.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s see what else is going down on Days of our Lives as February sweeps near.

Clyde’s drug ring brings chaos to Salem

There’s no question that Clyde’s side business has set off a chain of events in Salem, especially after what happened to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Jamie Martin Mann).

Clyde has no intentions of giving up his drug ring and plays games with Harris to keep the cops at bay. After meeting with Clyde, Harris reports to Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu).

It sounds like Clyde throws Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Ava (Tamara Braun) under the bus because before the week is over, Rafe and Harris grill them for their part in the drug chaos.

Meanwhile, Theresa (Emily O’Brien) reels from her relapse. The fallout of Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) seeing her kiss Brady (Eric Martsolf) has Theresa considering leaving town, but Alex pressures her to stay.

Confrontations, apologies, and frustration hit Salem

Over with Paulina (Jackée Harry), she is sent into panic mode upon learning she has cancer. Lucky for her, Paulina has Abe (James Reynolds), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Johnny (Carson Boatman) there to help her through this crisis.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) apologizes to Marlena (Deidre Hall) for Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) drunken behavior at dinner. Sloan doesn’t only deal with the aftermath of her drunk night but also with Leo (Greg Rikaart), who does a pop-by visit when Eric and Jude are home.

Speaking of problems, Everett (Blake Berris) has a big one with Chad (Billy Flynn) protecting his family as they investigate the drug ring. Everett will soon have another problem as Jada spills more tea about her ex-husband to Rafe and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

There is definitely more to the Everett story than meets the eye, with Days fans speculating a multiple personality story is coming. Before the week ends, Everett prepares to confess, which should shed more light on his background.

More Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) adjust to living together. Their new situation bonds them as romance is on the horizon for these two. Brady gets a redo date with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

All of this plus, Stephanie, Tripp (Lucas Adams), and Wendy (Victoria Grace) move forward with the scavenger hunt, while Theresa does her best to avoid Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

It’s another don’t-miss week of the hit Peacock soap, so be sure to tune in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.