Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lies, scheming, Gabi’s wedding drama, and celebrating New Year’s Eve

Will Gabi and Li become husband and wife? Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease the last week of the year is a must-see.

It’s a full week of Days episodes because the move to Peacock means no preemptions!

Salem’s going out with a bang and ringing in 2023 with some explosive moments built-in with more of the same from 2022.

In true Days of our Lives fashion, there will be plenty of scheming, lies, and betrayal to round out the year.

However, New Year’s Eve will also bring plenty of touching moments as a couple of unexpected midnight kisses happen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Plus, a special tribute to the late John Aniston and the legendary character of Victor Kiriakis.

Brady, Eric, Xander, and Gwen plot their next moves

This week, Brady (Eric Martsolf) agreed to Eric’s (Greg Vaughan) plan of kidnapping Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) to gain leverage against Kristen (Stacy Haiduk). They put the wheels in motion to make their plan happen.

Before the week is over, Kristen gets the shock of her life. However, does it have to do with Rachel or the missing orchid from the winter promo?

Another duo scheming is Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer) as they once again try to keep Xander from being exposed as Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Susan’s (Stacy Haiduk) kidnapper. Their actions are about to make things much worse.

Will it be another Salem wedding disaster?

Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) struggle to keep what Li did a secret as his wedding to Gabi nears. Speaking of Gabi, she’s a bundle of nerves, and not even her brother Rafe (Galen Gering) can calm her down.

Salem isn’t known for happy weddings, and this one is no exception. Gabi and Li’s wedding gets interrupted with some bombshell news. Whether Wendy comes clean or something else gets exposed, this wedding appears doomed.

One couple escaping the wedding craziness is Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), who ring in the new year in style in Miami.

Other Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker) fight over Leo (Greg Rikaart) living at the Kiriakis mansion, while Chad (Billy) puts a damper on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie’s (Abigail Klein) New Year’s Eve plans.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and the twins spend time with Paulina (Jackée Harry) as EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) makes a confession to Nicole (Arianne Zucker). The year ends on a sour note for Rafe and Jada (Ella Cantu) after they run into Nicole, and things get intense.

Be sure to check out Days of our Lives special content on Peacock that has the cast revealing their favorite holiday scenes with never-before-seen footage and moments.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.