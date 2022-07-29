Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen’s shocked, Sarah wants answers, and Orpheus stirs the pot

Kristen learns a secret on Days. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease the drama is far from over just because July sweeps have ended.

Salem continues to be rocked by two shocking tragedies, the deaths of Jake (Brandon Barash) and Abigail (Marci Miller).

The recent release of Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Evan (Brock Kelly), Gwen (Emily O’Brien), and Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) hasn’t helped the town either.

Next week the fallout of all three of those things will take center stage as some twists and turns are thrown in the mix.

Kicking things off will be the paternity test for baby Shawn Christian. Evan and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) await the results that change both their lives.

Lucky for Shawn, Belle (Martha Madison) is there to help him in his time of need. Evan, on the other hand, must deal with some disturbing news all alone.

Sarah and Xander search for the truth

Determined to discover what really happened the night Abigail died, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall). The good doc did help Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), after all.

Unfortunately, Sarah and Xander (Paul Telfer) end up with more questions than answers after her visit with Marlena. They decide to do some sleuthing of their own to try to find out who killed Abigail.

The other woman who loves Xander, Gwen (Emily O’Brien), works to get back in his good graces. Leo (Greg Rikaart) puts a damper on her plan with his many questions though.

Kristen learns Dr. Rolf’s secret

After being released from prison, Dr. Rolf revealed he was working on a secret project in the tunnels of the DiMera mansion. Kristen becomes the first person to discover what the evil doc is up to next week.

The project leaves Kristen stunned, which is not easy to do. There’s speculation that Dr. Rolf will resurrect Stefan (Brandon Barash), especially now that Jake has died.

In other DiMera news, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) calls Ava’s (Tamara Braun) bluff, while Chad (Billy Flynn) struggles to help his kids deal with the loss of their mother. Sonny (Zach Tinker) continues to be there to support Chad through his grief.

Orpheus makes waves

This week Orpheus threatened Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) children. Next week Orpheus pays Marlena a visit, which can’t be a good thing.

The visit prompts Steve and John (Drake Hogestyn) to devise a plan to rid Salem of Orpheus. Days fans know that won’t be an easy task.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ava has demands for Gabi (Camila Banus), and Paulina (Jackée Harry) puts Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in the hot seat with her questions about Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Plus, Jada (Elia Cantu) asks Eric on a date, which Nicole definitely won’t take well despite her being married to Rafe (Galen Gering).

It’s another must-see week on the hit daytime drama!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.