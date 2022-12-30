Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen scrambles, Kate’s sick, and more bombshells start 2023

Kristen’s in for a rocky start to the new year. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease 2023 kicks off with a bang in Salem.

2022 went out with plenty of bombshells, including the truth about Stefan (Brandon Barash) being brainwashed and Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) putting their plan in motion to kidnap Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Next week things pick up right where they left off, and Days fans will not be disappointed with the fallout.

Along with those two hot-button storylines, Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) life hangs in the balance while Chad (Billy Flynn) comes between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

Despite the new year, some things never change in Salem, like John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) getting in some quality couple time, Rafe’s (Galen Gering) anger toward Nicole (Arianne Zucker), and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) dealing with Xander (Paul Telfer) lying to her again.

Let’s see what else is going down on Days as 2023 begins.

Kristen and Kate in crisis

Things go from bad to worse as Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) learns what’s really going on with Rachel. Unfortunately for Brady, he and Eric may have taken their plan too far because Kristen’s reaction puts more people in danger.

However, her freak-out doesn’t stop Brady from sticking to his guns. Brady wants the orchid in exchange for Rachel. Time is of the essence, too. Kate suddenly becomes deathly ill again because of the poison from Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

Before the week is over, Brady and Kristen discover the orchid has been stolen, or so Brady thinks. They race to find it before it’s too late for Kate.

The missing orchid forces Eric to come clean with Marlena and John about everything, including where he’s hiding Rachel. Hint, it involves Eric’s new lady friend Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

The fallout of Gabi’s wedding

Finding Stefan and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) in bed only fires Gabi (Camila Banus) up more, as she spills all to Stefan about what Kristen and Li (Remington Hoffman) did to him. Chloe and Stefan are not prepared for what they hear but will it really change Stefan’s mind about Gabi?

Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) talk about their future now that they are no longer connected by keeping a secret. They aren’t the only opens discussing the future, either.

Nicole and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) also figure out where they stand with each other as old feelings are stirred up.

Other Salem New Year’s news

It’s far from a Happy New Year for Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Zach Tinker), who hit a major roadblock in their marriage.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Justin (Wally Kurth) face off with Xander after learning he helped Ava (Tamara Braun). Lucky for Xander, his old pal Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is there when his life falls apart, and he needs a shoulder to lean on.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit daytime drama?

This week Days of our Lives honored Victor Kiriakis as John Aniston’s last episode aired, and his costars have been sharing loving memories of the late actor. Check them out here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.