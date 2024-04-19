Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kristen meddles, Eric busts Sloan, Konstantin’s mind games, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease fans need to brace for May sweeps.

In less than two weeks, sweeps month will be here, and Days is getting ready to keep viewers glued to their TV screens.

So many stories are happening right now, with movement leading up to bombshell moments.

For one, Konstantin (John Kapelos) has upped his game to get Victor’s (John Aniston) fortune.

Over with the DiMera family, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) plot to take DiMera Enterprises away from EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Both things lead into other stories, kicking things up a notch on Days of our Lives next week.

Kristen has her own agenda

It’s another epic DiMera showdown as EJ and Kristen fight over the company. This leads Kristen to help Stefan try to find who really killed Li (Remington Hoffman) to set Gabi (Camila Banus) free.

When he’s not plotting with his sister, Stefan gets an earful from Rafe (Galen Gering) amid his legal woes. Stefan has more trouble brewing, too, in the form of Ava (Tamara Braun) and Harris (Steve Burton), who snoop around the Bistro for Clyde’s (James Read) black book.

Meanwhile, Kristen wants Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to spend the night in hopes of making Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) jealous. Alex, though, has other plans after a massage from Theresa has him in his feelings.

Eric and Konstantin are on the hunt

For months now, Konstantin has been working an angle. Next week, news of his and Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) plan puts Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) on high alert.

They aren’t the only ones who should watch out for Konstantin as he works to cause a rift between long-time friends John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Another rift brewing is between Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty). Eric’s determined to get to the bottom of their financial issues, forcing Sloan to think on her feet.

Before the week ends, Eric is hot on the missing money trail and finds himself at the Salem Inn, face to face with Leo (Greg Rikaart). Will Leo sing like a canary or cover his own tracks?

The fallout of a honeymoon and a divorce hit Salem

Paulina (Jackée Harry) faces the consequences of leaving the hospital from Abe (James Reynolds) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). The honeymoon disaster gives Johnny (Carson Boatman) a reason to surprise Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Speaking of surprises, Jada (Elia Cantu) gets a big one when Stephanie (Abigail Klein) informs her that Everett (Blake Berris) signed the divorce papers.

Elsewhere in Salem, Paulina lays into EJ, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) turns to Chad (Billy Flynn) for help, and a frustrated Kate (Lauren Koslow) vents to Roman (Josh Taylor) about Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) still being in hiding.

Who’s ready for another don’t-miss week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.