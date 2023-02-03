Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kayla, Kate and Marlena truth bomb, Valentine’s Day, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that things are not as they seem.

February sweeps are upon us, so Days is ramping up the drama, shenanigans, and craziness.

Salem won’t be the only place where things are in peril, either.

The aftermath of Kate (Lauren Koslow), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) unveils a new twist that isn’t going to sit well with some viewers and gives these ladies a shocking reality check.

Valentine’s Day also arrives in Salem at the end of next week, but there’s not a lot of love or romance to celebrate.

However, that doesn’t mean cupid’s arrow won’t hit a few people even if they are not interested in the day about love.

Misery loves company

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) spend time commiserating over their disastrous love lives. Brady’s desperate to win Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) back, and Eric deals with the fallout of his involvement with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Over with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold), they find comfort in each other again as he reels from Stephanie (Abigail Klein) choosing Chad (Billy Flynn), and she worries about her future with Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Things go from bad to worse for Allie when Chanel and Johnny (Carson Boatman) catch her and Alex in a compromising position. To make matters worse, once caught, Allie regrets her decision, so it sounds like she and Alex hit the sheets.

Revenge and reality checks

Steve (Stephen Nichols), Roman (Josh Taylor), and John (Drake Hogestyn) move forward with their plan to seek revenge on Orpheus (George DelHoyo). The evil villain, though, has a plan of his own, which involves making sure Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) falls off the wagon.

Another duo looking for payback is Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander (Paul Telfer). They put the screws on Jack (Matthew Ashford) for giving Gwen an ultimatum.

Payback, as they say, is a b***ch, and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) gets payback on Xander with a little help from her ex-Rex (Kyle Lowder). Their encounter gives Sarah the ammunition she needs to give Xander a dose of his own medicine.

Meanwhile, in the afterlife, Kayla, Marlena, and Kate realize they have been tricked and get a reality check regarding their fate. Yes, they learn the devil has returned with a vengeance and has a master plan for them.

Valentine’s Day hits Salem

There’s no question that love is not in the air on Days of our Lives right now. However, there are some romantic moments to celebrate the day of love.

Jack gets a romantic surprise visit from Jennifer (Cady McClain), while Stephanie and Chad (Billy Flynn) tell his kids they are a couple. Joey (Tanner Stine) manipulates a situation to bring Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) together in the hopes that romance blooms.

All of this, plus when Eric rescues Nicole (Arianne Zucker), sparks fly, and Gabi (Camila Banus) fights to ensure she’s the only woman Stefan (Brandon Barash) loves.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit Peacock soap opera?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.