Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Kate makes waves, Allie questions Nicole, and Sami’s wedding plans

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease the town of Salem is filled with lies, deceit, and hope for the future.

As July sweeps continue to rage on, the hit daytime drama moves full steam ahead with a few hot-button storylines. The mass cast exodus has left the show going in a new direction that will have Days fans on the edge of their seats.

Lucas and Sami prepare to wed

The ink is barely dry on her divorce papers from EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), but Sami (Alison Sweeney) is moving full steam ahead with her plans to marry Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). In true soap opera fashion, they will plan to wed immediately.

EJ struggles to accept Sami getting married, leading the former couple to have a heated encounter that could turn passionate. Whatever happens with EJ doesn’t prevent Sami from getting ready to walk down the aisle to Lucas.

Ahead of the wedding, Lucas makes a stunning confession to Will (Chandler Massey). As Days fans know, Lucas has been struggling with the guilt of falling off the wagon and potentially killing Abigail (Marci Miller).

Nicole and Kate face reality

The quickie wedding of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) has left a few Salemnites scratching their heads. One of those people is Allie (Lindsay Arnold), who can see Nicole still has lingering feelings for Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Allie puts Nicole in the hot seat week. However, Nicole is determined to stay focused on her marriage to Rafe, who makes her very happy. That will be easier said than done after Eric drops some bombshell news on his ex-wife.

Over with Kate (Lauren Koslow), she makes a huge mistake that could cost Lucas everything. Kate accidentally slips up when talking to Chad (Billy Flynn) which sets off a chain of events.

It’s a safe bet that Kate reveals something about Lucas blacking out the night of Abigail’s murder. Chad interrupts Lucas and Sami’s wedding with a shocking announcement that isn’t good news for the bride.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) struggle to figure out what comes next for them after the latest Jan (Heather Lindell) drama. They work together to keep baby Shawn safe as Jan remains MIA. Little do they know Evan (Brock Kelly) is losing patience with waiting to see his son.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) try to steer Belle to give her marriage with Shawn another chance. Belle can’t shake those feelings she has for EJ, though.

Other things happening in Days world includes Beyond Salem Season 2 dropping next week and bringing back fan-favorites Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Peter Reckell (Bo). Plus, Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) got her dance moves on in a video for a new photoshoot, and it’s a must-see. Check it out here.

