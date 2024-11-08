Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Julie worries, Chad plots, guilty Johnny, Sarah’s setback, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episode of the hit Peacock soap tease November sweeps are bringing all the feels.

The biggest feel is the impending death of Doug following Bill Hayes’ passing in January.

Last weekend at the Day of Days fan event, we were given a first look at the heartwarming tribute coming up for the legendary character and actor.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) set the stage for what’s coming this week by sharing with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) that Doug wasn’t feeling well.

Next week, JJ (Casey Moss) becomes Julie’s confidante for what’s really happening with Doug.

That’s not all going down either, as several Salem residents deal with the actions of their consequences on Days of our Lives.

Chad and Johnny are desperate

The fallout of what Clyde (James Read) did to Chad (Billy Flynn) with Cat aka fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) has Chad channeling Stefano (Joseph Mascolo). It also has Chad turning to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for a favor only a DiMera can understand and grant.

However, when Chad fills Cat in on his revenge plan for Clyde, he gets an earful from JJ about trusting her. Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Roman (Josh Taylor) are also left questioning Clyde’s intentions as the villain’s plan enters it’s next phase.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) struggles to keep it together while directing Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) love scenes. All the tension leaves Johnny considering coming clean with Chanel about his night with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins).

We still don’t know exactly what happened, but Johnny’s guilt means he did something wrong.

The fight to help Sarah

Xander (Paul Telfer) is determined to get Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) the serum from Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton). Unfortunately, Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) won’t back down from his Titan claim, so Xander pleads with Kate (Lauren Koslow) to deal with her son. We know that won’t go well.

Meanwhile, Philip gives Sarah an earful about her husband, making her fear for what Xander will do next. Before the week is over, Sarah faces a setback that will send Xander spiraling out of control.

After learning what Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) did to Sarah, Brady (Eric Martsolf) gives her an ultimatum that includes him making a major sacrifice. It sounds like Kristen agrees because Ava (Tamara Braun) puts Brady in the hot seat over his future with Kristen.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) blames EJ for Stefan (Brandon Barash) leaving her. Things get so heated that JJ is forced to separate them.

Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) reaction to Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada’s (Elia Cantu) engagement news puts a damper on their happiness and forces them to make a shocking decision.

Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) wants answers from Tate (Leo Howard), and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) seeks more advice from Maggie.

Who’s ready for another must see week in Salem?

In other Days news, Drake Hogestyn signed off on John Black’s death for his passing in September, and you and read all about how it came to happen here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.