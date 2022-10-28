Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Johnny and Wendy scheme, Ava taunts Xander, and jealous Brady

Johnny wants revenge, but he’s proving to be a lot like his father on Days. Pic credit: Peacock

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease the drama ramping up for sweeps month.

That’s right, November sweeps kicks off next week, and Days is pulling out all the punches to keep fans entertained and talking.

Scheming, revenge, and jealousy are the name of the game in Salem, especially regarding relationships.

First up, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) continue to grow closer as he comforts her over the fallout of her letting down Paulina (Jackée Harry).

The DiMera heir isn’t the only one helping Stephanie either because Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) ends up being there for her too.

Does anyone else see a new love triangle brewing here?

Johnny, Wendy, and Ava put plans in motion

Taking down EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) remains priority number one for Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Ava (Tamara Braun). They have different strategies. He has teamed up with Wendy (Victoria Grace), and she is hoping to get Xander (Paul Telfer) on her side.

Ava has an offer for Xander that he likely can’t refuse due to his current financial situation. Plus, it comes right after Victor (John Aniston) gives him an earful.

However, before the week is over, a visit from her dead son Charlie (Mike Manning) has Ava rethinking her decision for revenge.

Over with Johnny and Wendy, they are starting to raise suspicions, especially after Gabi (Camila Banus) catches them together. Plus, Chanel (Raven Bowens) has questions about why Wendy’s really hanging out with Johnny.

Oh, and Wendy gets busted by EJ.

The good news is that Wendy and Johnny get closer to finding Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton). Johnny uses his grandma Susan (Stacy Haiduk) for help after making some strong insinuations about his father.

The Kristen factor

Although Kristen blackmailed Brady (Eric Martsolf) into dumping Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and playing pretend family with her, she isn’t done scheming. Kristen forces Li (Remington Hoffman) to make Chloe a very shocking offer.

Speaking about Chloe, she has words with Brady, who meddles in her friendship with Stefan (Brandon Barash). Brady’s actions prompt Chloe to lean on Stefan even more as she works to heal her broken heart.

The tension between Kristen and Brady causes Rachel (Finley Rose Slate) to lash out, adding another problem for Brady.

Other Days tidbits

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are thrown together again after Alex suggests they do a photoshoot together. At the same time, Jada (Elia Cantu) delivers some shocking news to Rafe (Galen Gering).

Elsewhere in Salem, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) helps Alex escape a challenging situation.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama as November sweeps begins.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.