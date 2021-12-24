Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: John seeks out Eric, Sami’s conflicted, and Gwen plots to keep Xander

The last week of the year is a doozy in Salem. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease more Christmas celebrations and lots of New Year’s drama.

The end of 2021 hits Salem next week as some residents relish in the future, some focus on new beginnings, and others are torn apart. Plus, one hot button storyline wraps up with a jaw-dropping ending Days fans won’t want to miss.

John turns to Eric for help

After possessed Marlena (Deidre Hall) wreaks havoc on the Horton family Christmas ornament hanging event, a desperate John (Drake Hogestyn) reaches out to Eric (Greg Vaughan) for help. John wants Eric to perform the exorcism.

Eric won’t be the only family member involved. Sami (Alison Sweeney), Brady (Eric Martsolf), Belle (Martha Madison), Johnny (Carson Boatman), and Allie (Lindsay Arnold) work with John and Eric to help rid Marlena of the devil.

The good news is by the end of the week, Marlena will ring in the New Year demon-free. Marlena does spend time in the hospital recovering from being possessed.

EJ and Lucas fight for Sami’s affection

Before Marlena is devil-free, the evil force puts one last plan in motion that involves Sami and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Meanwhile, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) spends Christmas Day behind bars thanks to Lucas framing him for Sami’s kidnapping. EJ pleads with Sami to hear him out, which she does, leaving her confused.

As the year winds down, Sami finds herself turning to Lucas amid her crisis with EJ. Gabi (Camila Banus) is there to console Sami in her time of need too.

Over with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she is astounded to learn EJ wants to get back together with Sami after everything he said to Nicole.

Other Salem tidbits

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) frantically tries to find a way to keep Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mind off a missing Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Little does Gwen know, Xander has been working overtime to help repair her relationship with Jack (Matthew Ashford). Xander even enlists Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) to play peacemaker between the estranged father and daughter.

After overreacting to Johnny and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) marriage news, Allie is forced to apologize. Allie’s reaction catches Tripp (Lucas Adams) off guard, and she has some making up to do to him too.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Ava (Tamara Braun) both make shocking discoveries that will change their lives. Plus, Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) engage in some romantic fun. At the same time, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are thrilled to finally focus on their growing family.

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.