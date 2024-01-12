Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Harris in danger, Brady gets news, family dinners, romance, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease family, romance, and celebration.

It will be a doozy of a week that kicks off with Salem celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15.

The celebration is cut short for Paulina (Jackée Harry), who anxiously waits for her biopsy results with Abe (James Reynolds) by her side.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker), EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), and Eric (Greg Vaughan) also miss out on the festivities as they say goodbye to Holly (Ashley Puzemis) before she leaves Salem for treatment.

Romance amps up next week on Days, including Johnny (Carson Boatman) asking Chanel (Raven Bowens) to marry him again.

Plus, Tripp (Lucas Adams) plans a special night for Wendy (Victoria Grace) while Stephanie (Abigail Klein) grows closer to Everett (Blake Berris).

Despite a focus on fun and romance, Days of our Lives remains focused on the drug story next week, which lands a couple of people in grave danger.

Harris and Lucas are in trouble

This week, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) agreed to help Harris (Steve Burton) catch the drug lord. Next week, Lucas’ actions get him attacked in prison, and Kate (Lauren Koslow) wastes no time lashing out at Harris for what happens.

Speaking of Harris, he raids the Bistro, sending Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) running for cover. After the raid, Stefan targets Harris to protect Gabi (Camila Banus), putting the cop in grave danger.

Harris has another confrontation with Ava following the raid, but it gets him nowhere. Later, Rafe (Galen Gering) puts Harris in the hot seat over his feelings for Ava.

Brady and Alex team up

Things are looking up for Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) when they get some good news about Tate (Jamie Martin Mann). Their happiness is short-lived, though, because Theresa suddenly goes missing.

Lucky for her, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Brady are on the case. They eventually find Theresa in bad shape and needing both of them to take care of her.

Does the latest incident with Theresa relate to Tate or her deal with Konstantin (John Kapelos)?

Meanwhile, Alex also finds time to give Justin (Wally Kurth) a much-deserved apology, and Konstantin backs Steve (Stephen Nichols) into a corner.

Family dinners and more Salem chaos

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) have Eric and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) over for dinner. Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) also host a family dinner with Tripp, Wendy, and Stephanie (Abigail Klein)

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) moves in with Xander (Paul Telfer). Sloan gets some advice from Nicole of all people.

Who’s ready for another must-see week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.