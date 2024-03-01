Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Harris and Ava’s risky moves, Paulina gets worse, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease crisis mode takes over Salem.

Clyde (James Read) and his drug ring continue to plague the daytime drama.

In fact, a prison break looms, which means Clyde’s destruction is about to get a whole lot worse.

Meanwhile, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) waking up once again puts Brady (Eric Martsolf) at odds with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

With Arianne’s time on Days running out, fans can expect the baby switch story to heat up, especially as Sloan’s (Jessica Serfaty) jealousy over baby Jude has her making a rash decision.

That’s not all going down in Salem next week. Let’s take a look at what we know.

Harris and Ava put it all on the line

This week, Harris (Steve Burton) realized that Officer Goldman (Christy St. John) is the traitor in the Salem PD. Harris wastes no time filling Rafe (Galen Gering) in on the new development.

Ava (Tamara Braun) gets an ultimatum from Clyde that puts Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) in even more danger. In a very unlike Ava move, she fills Steve (Stephen Nichols) and John (Drake Hogestyn) in on Clyde’s request.

The three hatch a plan to keep Clyde at bay while also finding a way to save Wendy and Tripp before it’s too late.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) turns to EJ to help him with his latest problem. Will EJ help him figure out who to betray, Harris or Clyde, or leave Stefan on his own again?

Paulina and Everett are in crisis

Things go from bad to worse for Paulina (Jackée Harry), who reveals to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) that she doesn’t want to die.

Lani (Sal Stowers), Chanel (Raven Bowens), and Eli (Lamon Archey) hold vigil for Paulina as she declines. However, Abe (James Reynolds) and his love for Paulina prove to be just what she needs.

The aftermath of Everett (Blake Berris) being Bobby Stein has him facing another harsh reality during therapy with Marlena (Deidre Hall). It also leaves Stephanie (Abigail Klein) conflicted and turning to Chad (Billy Flynn) for a shoulder to lean on.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) visits Holly, and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) hires Sloan as Tate’s (Jamie Martin Mann) new lawyer, much to Brady and Justin’s (Wally Kurth) surprise.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) gets an important visit from Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) at the safe house. Roman is also on hand to help Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Chad sort through more of the Horton family home remains.

It’s another exciting week in Salem, so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.