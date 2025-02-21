Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi’s on to fake Rafe, Aremid aftermath, and Shawn and Jada heat up

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease more questions end February sweeps.

It’s the final week of sweeps month, and Days is packing a punch.

The fallout of what happened at Aremid will be front and center.

All signs point to things going from bad to worse for Rafe (Galen Gering) following the Friday cliffhanger of him fighting EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Jada (Elia Cantu) take their relationship from colleagues and friends to much more.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s happening on Days of our Lives next week.

The aftermath of Aremid

This week ended with Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) rescuing Ava (Tamara Braun) at Aremid. Ava and Brady’s happy reunion is short-lived as he tries to convince her to protect his daughter, Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Now that Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle) is in custody, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has some explaining to do. When Brady corners his ex, what story will she come up with to save herself?

One thing she does is run to EJ for help with her latest dilemma. Unfortunately for her, EJ has his own problems thanks to Belle (Martha Madison) snooping around.

Desperate to believe EJ’s innocence, Belle turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall) as a sounding board, and it doesn’t go well.

Gabi and Jada deal with the Rafe fallout

Even though Jada gets romantic with Shawn, she can’t fight her feelings for Rafe. Jada and Shawn go from personal mode to professional when they make an arrest thanks to a bombshell Stephanie (Abigail Klein) drops on them.

Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) finally realizes something isn’t right with Rafe, aka Arnold (Galen Gering) after he kicks her out of her house. The very unlike Rafe move prompts Gabi to take serious action.

Gabi asks Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to run a DNA test on her brother.

More Salem happenings

Elsewhere in Salem, Stephanie surprises Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) with a talk about her past. Speaking of the past, Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) and Chad (Billy Flynn) can’t seem to escape theirs.

Meanwhile, Sophia (Rachel Boyd) makes waves when talking to her mom about the baby, and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) seeks advice from Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) about her personal life.

Doug (Peyton Meyer) is racked with guilt and fear as Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) vows to find Alice’s (Frances Reid) necklace.

Plus, Chanel (Raven Bowens) faces a medical emergency.

Who is ready for another exciting week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.