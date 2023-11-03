Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi’s exit, John and Marlena celebrate, upset Chad, and baby news

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease that there are two special anniversaries taking place.

The most important one is Days, celebrating the show’s 58th anniversary on Wednesday, November 8.

In honor of the milestone, the daytime drama also has John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) celebrating their wedding anniversary.

These two have had many weddings and a long love story, so there’s a lot for them to celebrate.

The show will also feature Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) reminiscing about her life with Victor (John Aniston) to celebrate 58 years of Days of our Lives.

It will be an episode filled with flashbacks that will leave Days fans feeling nostalgic.

Goodbye Gabi

Last spring Camila Banus revealed she had wrapped her run as Gabi Hernandez. Next week, Gabi’s fate will be revealed by her brother Rafe (Galen Gering) of all people.

Friday ended with the cliffhanger of Stefan (Brandon Barash) walking in to find Gabi holding a bloody knife over a dead Li (Remington Hoffman). Rafe demands answers from Gabi, but in the end, he can’t prevent the inevitable.

The writers are sending Gabi off to prison, leaving the door open for Camila to return or the role to be recast. As for Stefan, Days fans will have to keep watching to find out how this impacts him.

Upon learning about Li, a devastated Wendy (Victoria Grace) vows revenge, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) must stop her before it’s too late.

Weddings and baby drama

Now that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has married EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) are married, it’s time to kick up the baby drama a notch.

Before the week ends, Melinda (Tina Huang) finds a baby for Sloan and Eric. Days winter preview revealed Sloan ends up with Nicole’s baby at some point.

Nicole goes into labor at the end of next week, which means the baby switcheroo plan is put into motion with help from Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Dimitri (Peter Porte).

Meanwhile, tensions mount between Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) as the custody battle for baby Victoria heats up.

More Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, jealousy rears its ugly head for Chad (Billy Flynn) after he finds Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Everett (Blake Berris) together. While Chad debates playing dirty against his new competition, Stephanie attempts to set some boundaries with her ex.

Over with Leo and Dimitri, they find themselves in the hot seat with Jada (Elia Cantu) as Ava (Tamara Braun) worries about how Harris (Steve Burton) working as a cop will impact her job with Clyde (James Read).

Plus, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) cook up a new scheme, but little does he know he’s the one being played.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap as November sweeps keep rolling right along.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.