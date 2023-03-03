Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Gabi and Stefan busted, Eric’s payback, and Xander devastates Gwen

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that revenge, selfishness, and confrontations are the name of the game in Salem.

The fallout of recent actions are front and center on the daytime drama, with some characters facing the music.

Eric (Greg Vaughan), Stefan (Brandon Barash), and Li (Remington Hoffman) are at the top of the list.

There’s a new character hitting Days of our Lives next week too.

Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillain), Jada’s (Elia Cantu) little sister, hits town and immediately makes a connection with Chanel (Raven Bowens). Speaking of Jada, she puts Rafe (Galen Gering) in the hot seat regarding where they stand with each other.

That’s all going down in Salem, so let’s see what else Days has in store for fans next week.

Sloan seeks revenge on Eric

It should surprise no one that Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) wants Eric to pay for what he did to get Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) released from prison. The legal eagle gets Melinda (Tina Huang) to press charges against Eric.

After Belle (Martha Madison) leaves Eric to deal with his situation alone, he’s forced to listen to Sloan’s latest offer. Sloan’s sneaky offer is filled with an ulterior motive that’s oh-so-shady.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) also feels the wrath of Sloan when these two women once again face off.

Li catches Stefan and Gabi together

A desperate Li continues to fight to save his marriage to Gabi (Camila Banus), but now that Stefan has his memory back, Li becomes more determined.

Gabi informs Stefan of the real reasons he accepted Li’s deal. The revelation leads Stefan and Gabi to have a romantic moment that, of course, gets interrupted by her husband.

While Stefan focuses on his love life, Nicole and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) take advantage of his situation to put their payback drug plan in motion. They turn the tables on Stefan, and that’s just the beginning of their scheme.

Unfortunately for EJ, Stefan is no dummy and still manages to set EJ up for a major fall. All bets on who will win this battle are off when Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) get a clue about the scheming between the DiMera brothers.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) finally reunite. However, their romantic reunion goes awry thanks to an angry Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) drops a bombshell on Chanel and Talia, which makes things very uncomfortable between them. Perhaps the news has to do with the reason behind Paulina hiring Belle to handle her latest legal matter.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) argue over the Titan CEO position. The constant butting heads has Maggie showing Alex her not-so-nice side, which is something for Days fans to really look forward to next week.

Plus, Xander once again leaves Gwen (Emily O’Brien) brokenhearted. It sounds like Xander ditches her and the Spectator to return to Titan, explaining the Alex and Maggie rift.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.