Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Fan-favorite returns, John and Steve’s mission, and more shockers

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease big things are happening on the show.

February sweeps may be over, but Days is pulling out the big guns with two highly anticipated returns.

Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso are finally back as Bo and Hope Brady pick up where Beyond Salem Chapter 2 ended last summer.

They aren’t the only Beyond Salem stars popping into the mothership show next week.

John’s (Drake Hogestyn) son Paul (Christopher Sean) and Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) return too.

It’s a big week on Days of our Lives, with a lot more going down on the daytime drama than cast members making a comeback.

Beyond Salem

The search for Megan (Miranda Wilson) heats up with John and Steve (Stephen Nichols) heading out of town to find her. John seeks out Paul in San Fransisco while Steve has a chat with Andrew.

Steve and John’s intel leads them to Hope, of all people, in a shocking and unexpected reunion.

Speaking of Andrew and Paul, they make a connection on Beyond Salem. The two discuss their relationship after reuniting to help find Megan.

Over at Megan’s lab, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) freak out when Kate (Lauren Koslow) goes missing. The women run into a familiar face as they escape to look for Kate.

Could it be they discover a very alive Bo?

Shocking truces and cease-fires take over Salem

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) plot to turn the tables on Stefan (Brandon Barash) backfires. Never ones to back down, Nicole and EJ regroup to brainstorm new ideas to get revenge on Stefan.

Meanwhile, Johnny (Carson Boatman) has it out with Stefan revealing more information than he should. After his fight with Johnny, Stefan goes to EJ, where they agree to a brotherly truce. They are DiMera men, so odds are this is simply part of a bigger scheme.

It turns out EJ and Stefan aren’t the only two burying the hatchet. Belle (Martha Madison) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) work together to help Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) out of their legal woes.

Other Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, a sad Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) drown their sorrows together, while Roman (Josh Taylor) tries to make peace with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Wendy (Victoria Grace) isn’t happy to learn what Johnny did to Tripp (Lucas Adams. However, Johnny does try to do right by Wendy and Tripp, but he’s a DiMera, so things don’t go as planned.

All of this plus, Li (Remington Hoffman) kicks off a new plan to win Gabi’s (Camila Banus), and Leo (Greg Rikaart) ends up enduring Alex’s wrath.

It’s definitely a must-see week of the hit daytime drama. To see the exact date Kristian and Peter will be back on Days, click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.