Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Erica’s drastic move, Lucas returns, and death rocks Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease that fans should have tissues ready.

The new year kicked off with a bang on the daytime drama, with truth bombs dropping all over Salem.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) had a hand in both the bombshells delivered as 2023 began.

The fallout of what she did will be front and center next week as lives are lost due to her actions.

She isn’t the only one having to face the music, as confrontations and secrets explode on the Peacock shows.

Let’s see what else Days haves fans to look forward to next week.

Will Kate, Marlena, and Kayla die?

Days of our Lives ended this week with Kate (Lauren Koslow) flatlining and Rex (Kyle Lowder) calling her time of death as Roman (Josh Taylor) watched in fear. It appears Kate’s “death” won’t be the only one in Salem.

Chad (Billy Flynn) rushes to find Stephanie (Abigail Klein) as Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) health declines rapidly. Unfortunately, like Kate, it seems that Kayla, too, will meet her maker. Spoilers for the soap opera tease Steve (Stephen Nichols) grieves, and Stephanie leans on Chad in her time of need.

Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall) deteriorates too, but her weakness doesn’t stop her from laying into Eric (Greg Vaughan) for his recent behavior. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) also gives Eric an earful about how he’s been acting lately.

Eric and Lucas are desperate

After a talking to from his sick mom, Eric makes another drastic move that proves her words fell on deaf ears. Eric’s anger gets the best of him, and he pulls a gun on Kristen for all the damage she has caused his family.

Days fans will have to watch to see how Kristen gets out of this one, but she does, and things only get worse for her. EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) won’t let her stay at the mansion. However, in true Kristen fashion, she has info that just might change his mind.

Over at Statesville prison, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has a run-in with Orpheus (George DelHoyo). Later a visit from Rex with news about Kate has Lucas spilling some tea that just might be helpful to the doctor.

Other Salem news

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) work overtime to split up Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). While Brady hopes the truth about why he dumped Chloe will win her back, Gabi demands that Stefan get deprogrammed so he will remember his love for her.

Elsewhere Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey) have yet another blow-out over Leo (Greg Rikaart). Speaking of con man Leo, he and his good pal Gwen (Emily O’Brien) need legal counsel thanks to their part in helping Xander (Paul Telfer).

It’s another must-see week in Salem as lives are forever changed, and death takes one storyline to a whole new level.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.