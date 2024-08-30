Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Eric returns, Sarah gets a clue, Abigail’s memories, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease a full week of chaos, lies, and a return.

After just leaving for Paris with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Eric (Greg Vaughan) comes home to be there for Brady (Eric Martsolf).

While in town, Eric can’t escape having another blow-up with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and this time, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) ends up collateral damage when she learns what Eric did to her father.

Speaking of Brady, John (Drake Hogestyn) senses something isn’t right with Brady’s story about the accident and begins to search for answers.

Brady may not need his dad’s help because Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) remembers something from the hit-and-run. The question is whether it will help or hurt him.

The return of Eric and the aftermath of the accident are just the beginning of what will happen on Days of our Lives next week.

Body and Soul heats up

This week, Days fans got a bit of a reprieve from the Body and Soul storyline, but that’s not the case next week. Abe (James Reynolds) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are moving full steam ahead with the show.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) learns a secret about Chanel (Raven Bowens), making him regret encouraging her to audition. All signs point to Johnny’s issue being that he learned Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Chanel had a threesome with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Meanwhile, Alex turns to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to help land the Body and Soul role. Working together on the show also brings a tense exchange between friends Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie (Marlena Evans).

Abigail’s memory pressure and Gabi enjoys revenge

Having revenge sex with EJ doesn’t have the impact Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) wanted, especially when she spills it all to Stefan (Brandon Barash). In fact, she and EJ feel regret as they face the music for their actions.

Fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord) keeps up her charade, including having a not-so-friendly run-in with Stefan. Abigail unleashes on him for what he did to her back in the day.

Thanks to Chad (Billy Flynn), Stephanie gets involved in the fake Abigail drama. The more time Chad spends with Abigail, the more desperate he is to get her memories, so he turns to his ex.

Stephanie attempts to help her cousin regain her memories. We can only imagine fake Abigail will pull something out to keep Stephanie and Chad clueless about her real agenda.

Other Salem tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, something has Paulina (Jackée Harry) on the warpath, and Abe becomes her punching bag, figuratively, of course. Lucky for Abe, he has Kate to confide in after getting an earful from his wife.

Reeling from her injuries, Sarah pushes Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) away. Xander (Paul Telfer) and Maggie end up at odds over what they want to happen to Brady.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) officially gives Chad his resignation, and Tate (Leo Howard) seriously screws up with Holly.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.