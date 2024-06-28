Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ scrambles, Steve gets news, desperate Paulina. and Eric’s goodbye

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease July sweeps are coming in hot!

It’s a holiday week next week, but Days won’t take a break with five new episodes to kick off sweeps month.

This week ended on a cliffhanger with Melinda (Tina Huang) threatening to expose baby Jude’s paternity as payback against EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel).

We can expect this story to last all month long, leading to the impending exit of Arianne Zucker as Nicole, which she revealed does a disservice to Days of our Lives fans.

Unfortunately, Ericole fans won’t get the happy on-screen ending they wanted because Eric (Greg Vaughan) says goodbye to Nicole next week before leaving town.

There’s plenty more going on in Salem, too, as the daytime drama intends to keep fans on their toes for weeks to come.

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Salem

EJ keeps playing whack-a-mole, trying to keep the secret Jude isn’t his son, including making a desperate attempt to keep Melinda quiet. All signs point to him enlisting Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) help because she is considering giving Melinda a key job at DiMera Enterprises.

Meanwhile, happiness is short-lived for Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) after she breaks up a fight between her husband and EJ.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) goes to great lengths to help Chanel (Raven Bowens) as she reels from losing the baby. Paulina turns to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) for advice on helping her daughter.

Before the week is over, Paulina will be faced with another obstacle as Chad (Billy Flynn) comes to her with a very difficult request. It has everything to do with Abigail (formerly Marci Miller) possibly being alive.

Steve and Everett face the music

The time has come for Steve (Stephen Nichols) to learn his punishment for breaking Clyde (James Read) out of prison. Jada (Elia Cantu) reveals what’s next for Steve.

Speaking of Jada, she has her hands full thanks to Stephanie (Abigail Klein) convincing her to get involved with saving Everett/Bobby (Blake Berris). It seems he still isn’t buying what Marlena (Deidre Hall) is selling.

Marlena needs reinforcements, even though Everett/Bobby wants no part of it. Oh yes, Everett/Bobby is about to make things so difficult for the three women.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Tate (Leo Howard) takes a leap of faith to talk to Brady (Eric Martsolf) about his feelings for Holly (Ashley Puzemis). When Brady goes to bat for Tate with Theresa (Emily O’Brien), she gets the wrong idea about his request.

They are both grounded, but somehow, Tate and Holly manage to steal time together to discuss their summer plans.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) contacts Abe (James Reynolds) with a new business proposal that immediately hits a snag, while Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) seeks legal advice from Justin (Wally Kurth).

Who’s ready for another don’t-miss week in Salem as July sweeps begin?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.