Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ plots, Marlena, Kate, and Kayla’s new nightmare and sad goodbyes

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease the fall out of February sweeps.

Although there are technically two days left in sweeps month, Days is gearing up for what comes next after weeks of jaw-dropping moments and shocking revelations.

Never fear, though. Just because it’s not sweeps time doesn’t mean the daytime drama will be skimping on the chaos or craziness.

Things shift as a handful of characters say goodbye to make room for highly anticipated returns.

While the goodbyes are looming next week, Days of our Lives fans must wait a few more weeks to welcome back some fan favorites.

In the meantime, let’s see what’s going down on the Peacock show next week.

What’s next for Kayla, Marlena, and Kate?

The storyline involving Kate (Lauren Koslow), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Marlena (Deidre Hall) takes a turn with the revelation they are being kept in cryogenic-like chambers.

They wake up to realize their nightmare is far from over. Marlena, Kate, and Kayla are no longer in the afterlife limbo but are no closer to reuniting with their loved ones.

Lucky for them, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) are searching for who stole the missing orchid.

Days spoilers tease they have a theory with all signs pointing to them figuring out Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) has played a part in all this chaos.

EJ plans revenge while Nicole reminisces

This week EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) discovered Stefan (Brandon Barash) drugged them. EJ is out for blood and expresses his plan to give his brother a taste of his own medicine.

Meanwhile, Nicole will get sidetracked from her plan with EJ as she remembers it’s been 25 years since she first met Eric (Greg Vaughan). The anniversary leads Eric and Nicole to discuss their lingering feelings for each other.

Over with Stefan, his second deprogramming must have worked because Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan call it quits before the week is over.

That won’t mean smooth sailing for Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan. She just made a deal with Li (Remington Hoffman), and Stefan experiences another shocker due to Dr. Rolf’s (Richard Wharton) latest mind game.

Goodbyes and shocking news take over Salem

Elsewhere in Salem, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Justin (Wally Kurth), and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) say a heartfelt goodbye to Sonny (Zach Tinker) before he heads to New Zealand.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) also say their goodbyes as they return to Boston.

In the shocking news department, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) learns she’s pregnant. Perhaps a who is the daddy storyline is looming since she slept with Rex (Kyle Lowder) and Xander (Paul Telfer) around the same time.

of this, plus Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) drops a bombshell on Alex regarding his future at Titan and the newly vacant CEO position.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.