Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ on a rampage, Julie’s stunned, Shane returns, and Xander spies

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the Peacock soap tease that the hits just keep on coming in Salem.

There’s so much happening on Days right now that will play out well into May sweeps.

One of those pivotal storylines is John (Drake Hogestyn) going missing.

Next week, Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) demand answers from Shane (Charles Shaughnessy).

The ISA agent won’t just have bad news for them but also for his newly released from prison daughter Theresa (Emily O’Brien).

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s happening on Days of our Lives.

EJ is out for blood

This week, the list of people coming for EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) grew, including his son Johnny (Carson Boatman). After Johnny confronts EJ over what he did to Sami (Alison Sweeney) all those years ago, EJ is on the warpath.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) is on the receiving end of EJ’s wrath for spilling the beans to his son. Before the week ends, EJ goes toe-to-toe with Rachel Blake (Roslyn Gentle) as Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) mom becomes more unhinged.

The walls are closing in on EJ, which means the shooting we saw in the Days Season 60 preview is coming soon.

Secrets are the name of the game in Salem

It seems everyone in Salem has a secret these days, with Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) becoming the latest resident to hide something: her pregnancy. Joy turns to Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) for help with her dilemma.

Meanwhile, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is shocked following a run-in with Melinda (Tina Huang). Could it be that Julie sees Melinda wearing her grandma Alice’s (Frances Reid) stolen necklace?

Xander (Paul Telfer) gets an earful after listening in on a private conversation between Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Philip. Since Joy makes an admission to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), we have a feeling that the conversation involves Joy’s pregnancy.

More Days news

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe (Galen Gering) tries to be there for Johnny while also working with Jada (Elia Cantu) to figure out what EJ did to him. Rafe and Jada have a theory that might bring EJ down, but will Paulina (Jackée Harry) listen to them?

Belle (Martha Madison) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) lean on each other as their personal lives explode, and Ava (Tamara Braun) uses her frustration with Brady to clash with Melinda in a heated argument.

That’s not all, either, as Kristen becomes more desperate to protect her mother, and Tate (Leo Howard) receives more life-changing news.

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.