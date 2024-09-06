Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ meddles, Holly spirals, Marlena helps Sarah and Kristen’s plea

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease more of the same with a bit of a twist.

Although the daytime drama has been moving right along for months, we are kind of at a standstill with some storylines.

The aftermath of Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) accident will drag out for months as Brady (Eric Martsolf) takes the blame.

Body and Soul has just begun, so fans can expect it to last a long time despite mixed reactions from Days viewers.

A couple of twists are shaking things up in Salem, like Holly (Ashley Puzemis) learning Eric (Greg Vaughan) killed her father and, of course, fake Abigail (AnnaLynne McCord).

All of those things and more are taking center stage on Days of our Lives next week.

Fiona plays Brady and Sarah

Even though the charges against Brady have been dropped, he’s still determined to make himself pay. Justin (Wally Kurth) works overtime to convince Brady to stop self-sabotaging until they find proof that he hit Sarah.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) gives her baby daddy some tough love as she pleads with him to take the win. When EJ has a warning for his dear old sister Kristen, all signs point to him telling her to butt out of Brady’s case.

Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) is someone else pulling strings, and she takes drastic measures to ensure no one learns she was the driver.

Unfortunately for Fiona, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Sarah enlist Marlena (Deidre Hall) to hypnotize Sarah to help her remember the hit-and-run driver.

Holly rages at Eric

Friday’s cliffhanger saw Holly coming face to face with Eric after Tate (Leo Howard) revealed the truth about Daniel’s (Shawn Christian) death. Holly unleashes on Eric, who’s devastated she learned the secret.

After getting blasted by Holly, a heartbroken Eric leans on Marlena to find out how to fix things with Holly. It won’t be easy, though, because Holly bonds with EJ during her time of need, and we all know EJ is no Eric fan.

Over with Tate, he confides in John (Drake Hogestyn) about how he blew up Holly’s life. Despite John’s advice to give Holly space, Tate does everything he can to calm Holly down as she begins to spiral.

More Days spoilers

Elsewhere in Salem, the fallout of Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) sleeping with EJ has a ripple effect. Stefan (Brandon Barash) continues to fight with his brother, while Ava (Tamara Braun) pushes Gabi to make things right with her husband.

Gabi’s personal life is in chaos, but that doesn’t stop her from putting on a happy face, which makes Connie’s (Julie Dove) blood boil. Speaking of Connie, Jada (Elia Cantu) can’t shake this bad feeling about her.

Let’s not forget Connie still has Melinda (Tina Huang) tied up, too, so Days fans will see more of the legal eagle trying to escape.

Who’s ready for another exciting and crazy week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.