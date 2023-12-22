Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ helps Stefan, Kiriakis Christmas disaster, and Holly spirals

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease the holiday celebrations continue.

It’s a full week of Days, including a new episode on Christmas Days, thanks to the show streaming on Peacock.

There’s plenty for fans of the hit daytime drama to look forward to next week.

For example, the Kiriakis family gathers for Christmas only to have chaos, tension, and another kidnapping ruin the holiday.

New Year’s Eve hits Salem with a big party at the Bistro that is filled with chaos and obstacles in true Days of our Lives fashion.

The drama is front and center as the hit Peacock soap gears up for 2024.

Celebrating Christmas Day

Sadness looms at the Kiriakis Christmas, especially between Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Justin (Wally Kurth), as awkwardness takes over their relationship. Theresa (Emily O’Brien) also feels out of place thanks to her guilt over kidnapping baby Victoria.

Two special announcements also take place at the Kiriakis festivities. One comes from Konstantin (John Kapelos) and the other from Dimitri (Peter Porte) via prison.

Over at the Brady Pub, Harris (Steve Burton), Everett (Blake Berris), and Chad (Billy Flynn) break bread in the spirit of the holiday season.

Health scares, blackmail, and bad decisions end 2023 in Salem

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) spends Christmas Day reminiscing with Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) as she battles a nasty hangover. Later, the teen meets up with Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) to apologize for her behavior.

Things are not as they seem with Holly, though, who ditches alcohol for popping pills. Nicole almost busts Holly, but the teen manages to cover her tracks as she heads into a downward spiral.

Meanwhile, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) can’t escape Leo (Greg Rikaart) and his blackmail. Leo even interrupts her day with Eric (Greg Vaughan) and baby Jude to make sure Sloan understands the assignment.

At the hospital, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has a diagnosis for Paulina (Jackée Harry), which leads Chanel (Raven Bowens) to lean on Johnny (Carson Boatman). Paulina and Kayla plan a course of treatment for her health issue.

The Clyde factor

After spending Christmas at Statesville with an injured Gabi (Camila Banus), Stefan (Brandon Barash) turns to EJ to help him with his Clyde (James Read) problem. EJ steps up only to have Ava (Tamara Braun) try to stop his involvement.

The hits just keep coming for Ava and Stefan, who have to think on their feet to keep Harris in the dark about their business. New Year’s Eve at the Bistro will undoubtedly play into Clyde’s drug plan and his hold over Ava and Stefan.

Elsewhere in Salem, Nicole begins therapy with Marlena (Deidre Hall), while Jada (Elia Cantu) lifts Rafe’s (Galen Gering) mood, and Tripp (Lucas Adams) does the same for Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Plus, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander (Paul Telfer) worry when Victoria wakes up with a fever.

It’s another must-see week of Days filled with turns and turns heading into the New Year.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.