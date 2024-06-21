Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ comes clean, Chanel in crisis, an engagement, a recast, and exits

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease a lot is going down in Salem.

Some changes will come to Days, with some fan favorites leaving, a new face appearing, and a brief return.

Next week, Judith Chapman returns as Diana when Leo (Greg Rikaart) visits his mom in prison.

Speaking of prison, Stefan (Brandon Barash) heads there to share the good news with Gabi, which means Cherie Jimenez’s debut in the role.

In terms of exits, Harris (Steve Burton) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) are headed out of town, leaving Ava (Tamara Braun) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) in shambles.

That’s not all happening in Salem as July sweeps draw near.

Prom night fallout

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) must face the consequences of their lies after Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) bust them at the Salem Inn. Just wait until Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finds out what the teens did.

Meanwhile, when she’s not dealing with her son, Theresa gets engaged to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson). They share their good news, but not everyone is happy for them.

In fact, Brady warns Alex that not everything is as it seems with Theresa. Brady’s radar has clocked Theresa as being up to no good.

Days of our Lives fans know she forged the letter saying Alex was Victor’s (John Aniston) son instead of Xander (Paul Telfer). Theresa, for her part, works overtime to cover up all of her lies and scheming.

Does anyone else think Theresa’s lies will be exposed during the July sweeps?

EJ and Nicole have a week

No stranger to playing games, EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) makes waves for his own good. First, he tells Nicole he saw her kissing Eric (Greg Vaughan) when she was drunk.

Then, EJ is forced to ask Rafe (Galen Gering) for help dealing with Melinda (Tina Huang) to keep Stefan from spilling the truth about Jude.

Back with Nicole, the hits keep on coming. After the bombshells from Holly and EJ, she gets some shocking news from Eric. Nicole also finds herself embroiled in a heated fight with Xander, of all people.

Speaking of Xander, he faces his own history head-on by reliving his feud with Victor to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey). Here’s hoping we get some flashbacks during Xander’s trip down memory lane.

Chanel lands in the hospital

It seems Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) plans to leave town may not happen.

Ahead of their departure, the couple gets unexpected news about their baby. Things go from bad to worse when Chanel ends up in the hospital with severe cramping.

All signs point to Chanel losing the baby because Paulina (Jackée Harry) is racked with guilt before the week ends. Abe (James Reynolds) comforts her as Johnny and Chanel deal with the latest blow to their family.

Oh, what a week it will be on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.