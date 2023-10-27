Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: EJ and Nicole’s wedding, Halloween in Salem, and impulsive Eric

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease Halloween in Salem brings trouble.

November sweeps begin next week with Days pulling out all the stops, including a wedding, schemes, young love, and old flames causing problems.

One of those old flames is Stephanie’s ex, Everett (Blake Berris), who unexpectedly visits her.

Everett has some news for Stephanie that isn’t going to please her at all. He’s sticking around Salem.

Over with the teen scene, Holly (Ashley Puzemis) schemes to make inroads with her crush, Johnny (Carson Boatman), while Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) reveals his feelings for Holly to Eric (Greg Vaughan).

That’s not all going down on Days of our Lives next week, so let’s take a look.

Salem celebrates Halloween

It’s Halloween in Salem, which means all sorts of crazy and weird things will happen. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Stephanie embrace the day with magic and a spell.

Meanwhile, Marlena (Deidre Hall), Eric, and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) make a startling discovery that fits right in with the spooky holiday. They aren’t the only ones in for a horror on Halloween night.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) get quite the scare during their movie date night.

Halloween wouldn’t be the same in Salem without a bit of blackmail courtesy of Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash). Gabi has to turn to Li (Remington Hoffman) for help to pull off their latest scheme.

Nicole and EJ say I Do

After finding EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) in a fit of rage, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) still moves forward with their quick wedding plans. In true Salem fashion, not everyone is thrilled when Nicole and EJ’s wedding day arrives, and someone crashes the festivities.

However, the interruption doesn’t prevent the couple from getting married. EJ and Nicole’s wedding pushes Eric to move up his wedding to Sloan. Eric’s news leaves Sloan and Marlena shocked.

Days of our Lives preview video teased these two weddings, and the events are helping kick off November sweeps.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena discovers a secret about Li that leads him to need some consoling from his sister Wendy (Victoria Grace). Over with Chad (Billy Flynn), his relationship problems with Stephanie find him seeking advice from Nicole.

It’s a busy week for Marlena. Besides dealing with Eric and Li, she has a patient causing her worry.

Who’s ready for another must-see week as November sweeps kick off on Days?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.