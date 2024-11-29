Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Doug’s message to Julie, Horton family mystery, returns, and more

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease big returns and a new mystery, all in honor of remembering Doug (Bill Hayes).

Loved ones surrounded Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) after Jack (Matthew Ashford) informed her that her great love had passed away.

Even more Horton family members show up to be with Jule and pay tribute to Doug.

However, in true soap fashion, the memorial won’t go off without drama.

Doug’s funeral also marks the 15,000th episode of Days of our Lives, leaving fans with all those nostalgic feelings.

Most of the week will focus on the loss of Doug, but that’s not all that’s happening in and out of Salem.

Julie’s many surprise visitors

The memorial for Doug brings back some unexpected guests, including Julie’s brother Steve (Stephen Schnetzer), Marie Horton (Maree Cheatham), and Liz Chandler (Gloria Loring).

Stephen surprises Julie at the Horton family home, while Liz reveals her return by dropping by Marlena’s (Deidre Hall), and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) spies Liz in The Horton Town Square.

Meanwhile, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), Shawn (Brandon Beemer), and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are reunited with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Jack (Matthew Ashford), and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves).

After Salem gathers for Doug’s memorial, Julie gets a surprise visit from her late husband, and Hope receives her own message from her father as she says a private goodbye to him.

The Horton family legacy

Lani (Sal Stowers) learns about the Horton family legacy from Eli (Lamon Archey), but she’s not the only one learning about the Horton family history.

Before the week ends, Jennifer spies Julie and Lucas sharing their family’s story with a stranger.

Doug’s death seems to lead to the opening of the time capsule found in the Horton family home. Thanks to Ciara, the contents are revealed, only to have an important piece of it go missing.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, enemies Liz and Marie cross paths, and time has not healed all wounds for those two. Speaking of reunions, Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn have an emotional one.

Over with the Kiriakis family, Xander (Paul Telfer) tries to reason with Stephanie (Abigail Klein) to help him stop Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier).

The DiMera clan doesn’t fare much better as Johnny (Carson Boatman) goes all in on EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) for threatening to run Joy (AlexAnn Hopkins) out of town.

Plus, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Cat (AnnaLynne McCord) play cat and mouse with Clyde (James Reade) once Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) and JJ (Casey Moss) are officially disguised and in place.

It will be an emotional week for Days of Our Lives fans, so make sure to have tissues handy and turn them in daily.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.