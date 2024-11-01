Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Doug in crisis, Vivian meddles, Brady helps, and an anniversary

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease November sweeps will bring tears.

We know that sweeps month will feature Doug’s (Bill Hayes) passing, with a memorial and tribute to Bill Hayes in early December.

Next week, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) cares for Doug amid a health crisis, setting the stage for the sad event that’s coming.

John’s (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) anniversary also occurs as Days celebrates the show’s 59th anniversary.

The passing of Drake makes this Jarlena moment even more heartfelt, especially since the show will have to give some excuse for why John isn’t with his Doc on their special day.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Never fear, though. Marlena won’t be alone on Jarlena’s anniversary because Paul (Christopher Sean) and Belle (Martha Madison) return to town for the milestone moment.

Salem also has plenty of drama and chaos to keep fans on their toes as sweeps month begins.

Vivian and Philip make waves

The return of Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) sends Kate (Lauren Koslow) into overprotective mama bear mode. Kate and Vivian face off, but things take a turn when Vivian makes Kate an unexpected offer.

Meanwhile, Philip relishes pushing Xander’s (Paul Telfer) buttons as the latter plots his brother’s demise. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tries to be the voice of reason for Xander, which, in true fashion, doesn’t happen.

Kate isn’t Vivian’s only problem. Before the week ends, Jada (Elia Cantu) backs Vivian into a corner, placing the cop in trouble. Lucky for Jada, Rafe (Galen Gering) rides to her rescue just in the nick of time.

Teen angst and a new family member rock Salem

After her night with Tate (Leo Howard), Sophia (Madelyn Kientz) confesses her feelings for him to Ava (Tamara Braun). Sophia tries to update Holly (Ashley Puzemis) on her love life but is shut down as Holly vows to win Tate back.

Speaking of Tate, he turns to Brady (Eric Martsolf) for advice when he learns Holly wants him back. Does anyone else think a fake teen pregnancy is in the works as the Sophia, Tate, and Holly love triangle heats up?

Javi (Al Calderon) just arrived in Salem but his presence immediately causes problems with Rafe. The newest Hernandez family member also gets a warning from Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) after Leo (Greg Rikaart) catches his eye.

More Days drama

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady and Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) family time with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) is short-lived once Brady learns what Kristen is doing to Xander and Sarah.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is on hand to help a sad Gabi deal with Stefan (Brandon Barash) suddenly leaving town, while Johnny (Carson Boatman) goes to great lengths to hide his guilt from Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Plus, Chad (Billy Flynn) gets a shocking request from Clyde (James Read), Rafe and Jada have news, and Sarah tries to cheer up a depressed Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

It’s another must-see week of the hit Peacock soap so be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.